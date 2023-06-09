Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Week 1 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan film musters Rs 35 crores nett in 7 days

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan led Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, had a good first week at the Indian box office. The film closed slightly over Rs 35 crores nett after week one and the limited drops over the weekdays coupled with no new major releases in its second week indicate that the film will close with numbers of over Rs 50 crores nett in India. The Vicky-Sara starrer was aided by the buy one get one offer over the first four days and then the national multiplexes too offered incentives to its patreons from Tuesday. Regardless, the week one numbers are higher than what anyone would have expected and due credit should be given to the content of the film that struck a chord with the audiences, along with the hit songs and fresh pairing, which also played a decisive role in convincing prospective viewers to purchase a ticket.



Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Will Continue To Remain The Most Watched Film In India For The Second Consecutive Week

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke emerged as the number one movie choice for Indian moviegoers for the week and it is likely that it shall remain the same for the next week as well. The film faced Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in week one and is now competing with Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. From next week, it shall have a formidable rival in the form of Adipurush, which has gained substantial hype and momentum in its last few days. Till the release of Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will have crossed Rs 50 crores and exhausted over 90 percent of its potential. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has trumped Shehzada to become the sixth highest Indian grosser of the year so far and it will remain so until Adipurush crosses it next week.

The Trade Is Perplexed About Incentivising Movie Tickets For Audiences

Incentivising tickets has been a major discussion in the trade circles since the release of Shehzada and now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Most trade experts feel that offers like buy one get one free for movie tickets is not sustainable in the long run given that a good chunk of the money goes from the producers' pockets. Producers as it is make a very small fraction of what an average viewer spends on a movie outing and reducing their own share doesn't make much sense. However, it can't be ignored that more theatrical collections result in better non-theatrical deals too, and that, in most cases, is higher than what is incured on the free tickets.

The day-wise nett India box office collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 5.25 cr

Day 2: Rs 7 cr

Day 3: Rs 9.25 cr

Day 4: Rs 3.75 cr

Day 5: Rs 3.55 cr

Day 6: Rs 3.30 cr

Day 7: Rs 3 cr

Total = Rs 35.10 cr nett in week 1

Where To Watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke?

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you. The film will premiere on digital platforms in exactly seven weeks from now.

