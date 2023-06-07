Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 5 Box Office: Vicky-Sara film holds strongly; Collects Rs 3.55 crores on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Laxman Utekar directorial, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is having a good little run in Indian theatres. The film pleasantly surprised in the first weekend, netting around Rs 21.50 crores and it is now seeing a solid hold over the weekdays too. After a Monday nett of Rs 3.75 crores, the film has mustered another Rs 3.55 crores on Tuesday to take its five day total to Rs 28.80 cr. The week 1 now seems to be heading towards Rs 34 crores, which gives the film a shot at not just Rs 50 crores but also maybe more. Even if the buy one get one offer is factored, these are still pretty solid numbers for a film the trade didn't expect much from to begin with.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is The Most Preferred Movie In India At The Box Office

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shall become the 6th highest grossing Hindi film of the year so far, crossing Shehzada, in its first week itself because the film has dropped by just 5 percent on Tuesday vis-à-vis Monday, a drop lower than what most films see. And these numbers are coming despite some stiff competition from the new Spider-Man flick, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The film not just braved the competition but has emerged as the most preferred movie choice of the week in India as well. It is difficult to be absolutely sure about what exactly worked for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; The fresh pairing, the songs, the incentives, the story or something else. But eventually, when a film is a success, one doesn't analyse what it took for it to become successful.



The Hindi Film Industry Needs More Films Like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke To Step Up At The Box Office

Bollywood desperately needs more of these lower-mid range films to work theatrically because they are the bread and butter for movie exhibitors round the year. The tentpole films will come and get their share of viewers but it is these films that ensure that the cinema going habit is not curbed and is rather cultivated. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has no major rival in its second week. There's the new Transformers film but that franchise hasn't really been that big in India to fear much about. Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been remastered and will release the coming weekend too, but it doesn't seem much of a threat either. The first notable Indian rival that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will face will be Adipurush on the 16th of June, 2023. By then, the film will have exhausted over 90 percent of its total potential.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Day 1 : Rs 5.25 cr

Rs 5.25 cr Day 2 : Rs 7 cr

Rs 7 cr Day 3 : Rs 9.25 cr

Rs 9.25 cr Day 4 : Rs 3.75 cr

Rs 3.75 cr Day 5 : Rs 3.55 cr

Total = Rs 28.80 cr nett in 5 days

