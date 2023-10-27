BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun banned from leaving country amid drug investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun are currently being investigated for drug abuse. The celebrities have been banned from travelling abroad on account of the ongoing cases. On October 20 and October 25, the actor and the rapper were reported to be booked on charges of illegal narcotic use respectively.

G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun were banned from leaving South Korea

On October 27 it was reported that BIGBANG member G-Dragon and Prasite actor Lee Sun Kyun have been banned from leaving South Korea pertaining to the ongoing investigation for drug use. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime investigation team confirmed that the two cannot travel abroad and that the bans have been approved by the Ministry of Justice. They would be undergoing drug tests soon. Police also confirmed that the two cases are not related and they are being investigated separately.

More about Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon's cases

On October 20, it was confirmed that actor Lee Sun Kyun who is known for his roles in Parasite, Coffee Prince, My Mister, and more is being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. His agency Hodu Entertainment stated that the accusations against him are being examined.

Following the news, on October 25, it was reported that BIGBANG's G-Dragon had been booked for drug abuse. On October 27, the rapper and his lawyer spoke up on the matter. They denied all claims of drug use and said that they would comply with the ongoing investigation. Back in 2011, the rapper came under fire for cannabis consumption in Japan. His case was suspended as he was a first-time offender and the consumption levels were low.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

