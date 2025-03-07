'He did it': BTS’ J-Hope makes history as first act to hit 26.9M views on 12-hour Weverse Live; leaves fans amazed

BTS member J-Hope is proving once again that nothing can stop him. The K-pop rapper is going all out to keep his fans and ARMYs excited. On March 6, 2025, J-Hope hosted a comeback livestream for his upcoming track Sweet Dreams. And guess how many viewers tuned in? A staggering 26.9 million!

His live stream started at 11:10 PM KST and went on until 11:30 AM KST—an incredible 12 hours and 20 minutes straight! This feat has set a new record on the Weverse app, making it the longest live session by J-Hope among all his previous broadcasts. Sweet Dreams is set to be released on March 7, 2025, and the anticipation is through the roof.

During the livestream, J-Hope talked about Sweet Dreams, interacted with fans, and shared insights into making the track. He even rewound some old BTS clips, getting lost in nostalgia. Fans were left in complete awe, praising his dedication.

One fan commented, "And when I thought JK’s five-hour live was crazy, here comes Hobi with a twelve-hour live!" Another wrote, "Hobi live for 12 hours and 20 minutes... one for the books!"

Others shared their excitement: "We've come so far! I can't believe we just watched a 12-hour Hobi live," and "From 11:10 PM to 11:30 AM KST, we spent 12 hours and 20 minutes with Hobi. He even ended it by meeting ARMYs again. Thank you for sharing your day with us, Hobi! We love you."

Not stopping there, on March 7, 2025, at 9:32 AM IST, J-Hope went live again for a fan meet—just hours after his marathon live session!

J-Hope’s collaboration with Miguel, Sweet Dreams, has everyone excited and on edge. On March 5, 2025, a 23-second teaser was released, revealing little about the track but creating immense anticipation. The teaser opens with J-Hope tossing and turning in bed as soft guitar notes play in the background.

A ceiling light sways gently overhead, casting shifting shadows that deepen the mystery. The scene then cuts to two glasses of soda with ice, trembling as if suspended in midair. In the final moments, a drowsy J-Hope stirs awake. Aside from a faint “Yeah” murmured in the background, the teaser remains cryptic, leaving fans intrigued and eager for answers.

This follows the first teaser released a day earlier, featuring pizza boxes labeled "Dream Boy" and a floating house drifting through the sky, casting shadows over a crowd and an elderly couple.

BTS’ J-Hope is set to make his solo debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10, 2025.

With Sweet Dreams just around the corner, fans can’t wait to see what BTS' J-Hope has in store!