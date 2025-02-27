BTS' J-Hope reveals working on 'important solo album' in LA home after millitary discharge on I Live Alone

BTS fans got a thrilling surprise on February 27 with the first-ever glimpse of J-Hope's Los Angeles home, as shared by MBC. It includes his bedroom, living room, dressing room, kitchen space and wardrobe. We also got to know a little about his LA lifestyle after his military discharge in October last year. More details will be out in the February 28th episode of the popular Korean variety show I Live Alone (also known as Home Alone), hosted by Kian84.

J-Hope mentioned coming to his LA home right after his military discharge to work on his new solo album, whose first track, Sweet Dreams, will be out on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST). He said, "I came to LA to work on an important single album." The BTS member has been thinking about the same even before returning to civilian life. In the upcoming episode of I Live Alone, he will also introduce the space of his home, where he stays "while working on music in LA." Besides that, we also got a sneak peek of his gorgeous house and life lately.

His home's interior looks sophisticated with pastel tones and has a minimalistic feel. The bedroom seems spacious and the living room is well-furnished with cream-colored long sofas and matching small round tables. His kitchen space is also as near as possible, where he is seen peeling fruits and washing dishes in his pajamas. A part of his wardrobe is also visible in the collage picture shared by MBC, revealing his casual wear section. It includes his everyday wear of t-shirts, trousers, shoes and caps.

The BTS revealed that he has been trying to maintain the workout routine he followed in the military, even after his discharge. Lately, he has been focusing on two things—weight training and the production of new music. J-Hope began his morning with some gentle stretching, followed by peeling an apple to kick off his day on a nutritious note. He also impressed the I Live Alone show members with his peeling skills. He also offered a glimpse into his creative side as he immersed himself in music and explored new sources of inspiration during brief moments of respite from his exercise routine.