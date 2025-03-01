BTS’ J-Hope shares his life on I Live Alone: When and where to watch along with all that unfolded in debut episode

BTS J-Hope’s daily life in episode number 585 of I Live Alone (also known as Home Alone) excited the audience. The full episode premiered on February 28 at 11:10 PM (KST) and can be watched on the official YouTube channel of I Live Alone and the Viki app. This popular MBC Korean variety show is hosted by Kian84 and gives fans a glimpse into the personal lives of celebrities. and this time, it focuses on BTS J-Hope.

The YouTube channel 나혼자산다 STUDIO released a video featuring J-Hope’s daily life. In the clip, J-Hope is seen opening the glass door of his luxurious mansion, leading to his giant swimming pool. The setting is enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that seamlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors. Dressed in grey swimming shorts and a white shirt, J-Hope walks towards the pool, enjoying the serene atmosphere.

The video also provides a glimpse of the back of his house, which is surrounded by lush greenery, creating a peaceful and scenic environment. In a lighthearted moment, J-Hope playfully interacts with a small toy. After spending some relaxing moments in the water, he runs back inside his mansion, and the video ends, leaving fans eager for more. For next week’s preview, BTS-Hope will be seen visiting American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco’s house (Selena Gomez's Finance). In another video, he is seen talking to his sister Jiwoo. Check out the videos here.

BTS J-Hope's daily life is featured for the first time on I Live Alone, offering fans a glimpse into his routine. The Arson singer’s home, a stunning mansion in Los Angeles, is showcased, offering fans insight into his post-military lifestyle. After his military discharge in October 2024, J-Hope travels to his LA home to focus on his upcoming solo projects. During the episode, he shares that he has been working on a new solo album.

On the professional front, J-Hope embarks on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 World Tour, starting on Friday, February 28, 2025. The tour kicks off with a three-day run at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, continuing on March 1 and March 2, 2025, before expanding to 15 cities worldwide. This marks a significant milestone in his career as he takes center stage as a solo artist.