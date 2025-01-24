BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang take over Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes; watch heartwarming interactions

K-pop stars BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang showcased memorable acts at a charity event hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, on January 23. The Paris show attendees circulated clips of their performances and their heartwarming interaction online. They praised the artists' live vocals, stage presence and were happy to see them together on stage.

The four K-pop idols sported cool fits for the big night. G-Dragon and Taeyang looked suave in blazer suits, J-Hope and Rosé opted for street style clothes. They joined artists like Katy Perry, Aya Nakamura, John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy and others for the closing of the event. After treating fans to top-class performances, the K-pop artists got fans gushing over their sweet interactions.

BTS' J-Hope opened the show with his dynamic performance of MORE, On The Street and also BTS' 2018 banger MIC Drop. His energy on stage was unmatched and he proved why he was the opening act by taking the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes stage on fire. He also showcased his stellar dancing skills as BTS ARMYs (BTS' fandom) screamed the fan chant of the group. The fans trended the hashtag 'WE ARE SO BACK' as they posted the fan chant clips, showing their excitement for the full group of BTS' reunion this after Suga's discharge from the mandatory services.

BLACKPINK's Rosé performed songs from her debut full-length album rosie, including her hit track featuring Bruno Mars, APT. and Stay A Little Longer. She also took the BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) on a nostalgic ride as she performed the group's 2016 track BOOMBAYAH. Not just through vocals, Rosé impressed all by acting Jennie and Lisa's rap parts in the song. Fans seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed her act as they sang along with the K-pop idol and encouraged her with their supportive cheer.

Big Bang members G-Dragon and Taeyang took the stage on fire with their solo and duo performances. G-Dragon performed his first solo songs released in seven years, Power and Home Sweet Home. Taeyang mesmerized with his popular single Eyes, Nose, Lips. However, the most exciting part was their joint act for the party anthem Good Boy. Fans got crazy as the duo did the iconic chorus step of the song.

Besides the electrifying performances, fans loved the interaction among the K-pop idols. They couldn't stop gushing over how Rosé cutely ran to catch up with her YGE senior, Taeyang and G-Dragon after the closing stage of Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes.

