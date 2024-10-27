BTS' J-Hope leaves for LA in first overseas schedule in 20 months raising anticipation for comeback; Fans wish safe flight

BTS' J-Hope shared his latest fit on his social media as he was on his way to the airport. The idol left for Los Angeles which marks his first overseas schedule in 20 months. On October 17, BTS' J-Hope was discharged from the military. The idol had enlisted on April 18, 2023. After finishing his mandatory military service for 18 months, the rapper was finally discharged. He was received by eldest member Jin who greeted him with a warm hug.

On October 27, BTS' J-Hope took to Instagram and shared pictures of his airport fashion as he departed for Los Angeles for his first overseas schedule in 20 months. This raises anticipation for his upcoming comeback. The fans also shared their wash wishes on social media and wished him a safe flight.

J-Hope is known for his street fashion which has inspired many. He is often seen sporting fanny packs, bucket hats, chunky sneakers, cargo pants, and more. He seamlessly looks chic and hip at the same time.

The idol does not shy away from experimenting. From skirts to nail paints and more; he has proven that items of clothing genuinely are gender-neutral. The rapper has drip and can also be called a fashion influencer as he creates his own style rather than following others.

J-Hope made his debut as a part of BTS in July 2013. He released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. His first solo album Hope in the Box was released in July 2022. The talented performer has also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

With hits like More, Neuron and Arson, fans eagerly anticipate J-Hope's next solo music projects.

