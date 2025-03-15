BTS’ J-Hope confirms Mona Lisa release with teaser; everything we know including date and time

BTS' J-Hope is not showing any signs of slowing down. Two weeks after the release of Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), which captivated fans with its smooth, R&B-infused vibe, the K-pop star is getting ready to release Mona Lisa, his second digital single of the year, on March 21, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

J-hope played the unreleased track Mona Lisa at the Brooklyn concert for the HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 Tour.

Mona Lisa is described as a hip-hop R&B track that playfully compares a captivating love interest to Leonardo da Vinci’s famous masterpiece. Unlike Sweet Dreams, which had a softer, more ethereal feel, this song is expected to bring a fresh, dynamic energy.

J-Hope was personally involved in the songwriting process, adding his signature touch to the track.

BIGHIT Music revealed in its official announcement, “‘MONA LISA’ is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece ‘Mona Lisa,’ which has charmed the world for centuries.”

The agency also revealed that J-Hope used this song to convey the idea that genuine charm isn't about appearances but rather the unique characteristics that make a person stand out.

“This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and j-hope’s future endeavors," added BIGHIT MUSIC.

Advertisement

J-Hope’s recent single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel, has been well received for its smooth and dreamy vibe. Now, with the Mona Lisa track, he shifts gears, delivering a more playful yet heartfelt track dedicated to his fans.

As for J-Hope, his North American leg of the HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 tour will take him to the Allstate Arena in Chicago from March 17–18 and the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City from March 22–23.

He will travel to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio from March 26–27, Oakland Arena from March 31–April 1, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles from April 4–6.

Following the conclusion of his performances in the United States, he will embark on a tour of Asia, stopping in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka before the tour ends on June 1, 2025.