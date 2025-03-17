BTS' J-Hope leaves ARMY emotional with a comment on funny TikTok video: ‘I miss you…’

BTS Fans, aka ARMY, continuously celebrate BTS by curating and sharing past videos, keeping their energy alive in the digital world. Whether through hilarious memes, viral edits, or capturing the members’ most iconic expressions, ARMYs never miss a chance to showcase their admiration and keep BTS trending.

Recently, a meme video featuring all seven BTS members—RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin—was shared on TikTok. To everyone’s surprise and excitement, J-Hope, also known as Hobi, not only liked the video but also left a heartfelt comment: "Oh, I miss you, members, haha." This simple yet emotional comment quickly caught ARMYs’ attention, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

J-Hope has been active on TikTok since joining the platform, regularly interacting with fans. However, this interaction stood out as it revealed his longing for his fellow BTS members, a sentiment that deeply touched ARMY.

As soon as his comment was spotted, fans quickly filled the comment section with excitement and heartfelt reactions.

One fan wrote, "They are the people who have brightened my days for years." Another shared, "You're right, Hobi! Bring our family back—I miss them so much." One humorous comment read, "Let the other members out of the barracks now. They've served enough already!"

J-Hope’s recent interaction on TikTok was a heartwarming reminder of the bond BTS share among themselves and with their devoted ARMY. Fans eagerly await the day when all seven members reunite, ready to create more unforgettable moments together.

BTS’ eldest member, Jin, was the first to enlist in December 2022, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga.

The scheduled discharge dates for the remaining enlisted members are as follows: RM and V will be discharged on June 10, 2025; Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on June 11, 2025; and Suga, the last to complete his service, will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jin and J-Hope, who were discharged in 2024, have been keeping busy.

Jin has been actively participating in events, hosting his ‘Run Jin’ show, and even released his song Happy. On the other hand, BTS J-Hope is preparing for his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in 2025.

He has already released tracks such as Sweet Dreams and LV Bag and is all set to drop his highly anticipated song Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025.