What is BTS 7 Moments? All we know about silver disk reunion surprise from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

BTS has just kicked off a wave of excitement with the release of a stunning 3D visualizer for their upcoming project, BTS 7 Moments. Dropped on March 17, 2025, this teaser gives a sneak peek into the solo journeys of each member, featuring intricate animations that represent their paths. It's more than just a teaser—a glimpse into a project that promises to showcase each member's unique artistry through the process and how they function.

The 3D visualizer also includes a silver BTS DISK, into which a chip is inserted, opening the door to a world where the band's stories are told in captivating detail.

So, what is the BTS 7 Moments? Here’s the lowdown: It’s a collection of personal memories from each BTS member, with exclusive images that will be revealed daily.

These images will only be accessible to those who pre-order. To access the preview, fans will need to click on a special link, which will prompt them to enter a web URL and security code. Once the code is entered, a disk will open, and new images of the members will be downloaded each day.

Currently, the site is showing a loading screen, but when it goes live, fans can expect to see exclusive photos of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, reflecting their solo works.

The teaser also showcases some black-and-white images of the seven members. Naturally, the excitement from fans has been through the roof. One fan commented, "I'm waiting for J-Hope and Suga's memories," while another cheekily asked, "What's the password?"

But that's not all. Fans are also excited about the Run BTS Poly Highlight Package, which will be available for pre-order starting April 8, 2025, at 11 AM (KST) and officially released on April 24, 2025.

While the details are still a secret, fans are guessing it will feature behind-the-scenes moments or unreleased footage from Run BTS. The countdown has begun!