BTS' J-Hope and TWICE's Nayeon share oppa-dongsaeng moment in new video amid dating rumors; fans say, 'knew they were...'

The rumors swirling around BTS' J-Hope and TWICE's Nayeon have been officially squashed, thanks to none other than J-Hope’s behavior, the support from BTS' ARMY, and TWICE’s Nayeon.

You might be wondering how. Well, let’s break it down. There were rumors suggesting that J-Hope and Nayeon were dating after they were spotted in the same locations at different times. Naturally, the rumor mill went wild on social media.

The rumors finally fizzled out after BANGTANTV released a video featuring J-Hope doing his Sweet Dreams challenge sketch. Within just one hour, the video had racked up over 142,128 views, and the numbers kept climbing.

In the footage, J-Hope is seen working on the challenge alongside TWICE's Nayeon and Momo. J-Hope even mentioned he had also filmed with Yunjin while waiting for the two girls, Nayeon and Momo. When they meet on the dance floor, the exchange between them is polite and friendly.

As they work through the challenge together, it becomes clear that J-Hope’s guidance made it easier for the TWICE members, as some of the Sweet Dreams moves were a bit tricky for them. The girls thanked him for his support, jokingly commenting that they should’ve been at HYBE instead.

As soon as the video dropped, fans from both BTS and TWICE flooded social media, emphasizing the "oppa-dongsaeng" (older brother-younger sibling) dynamic between the two idols- J-HOPE and Nayeon.

This clear, friendly vibe debunked the dating rumors that had both fandoms feverishly looking for clues. One fan shared, “I knew it, BangTwice are just friends!”

While another said, “TWICE in a Bangtan Bomb? Oh my god!” Many fans pointed out how Nayeon and J-Hope clearly share a close, brother-sister relationship, with one commenting, “Nayeon and J-Hope are definitely besties.”

FYI, social media users had noticed the two artists had shared images from 2023 and 2024, taken at similar locations, though BTS J-Hope and TWICE's Nayeon were never pictured together—until now, thanks to the Sweet Dreams challenge behind-the-scenes footage.

Slowly but surely, these heartwarming interactions are helping to extinguish the dating rumors, thanks to the friendly chemistry between J-Hope and Nayeon.