BTS’ J-Hope’s solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE info leaked online; Check out US dates and locations

J-Hope, the popular BTS member who recently got discharged from the South Korean military, is all set to get back into the entertainment industry. There had been multiple speculations about the K-pop star holding a solo tour, and the news might be true after all. The details, including dates and locations, seem to have been accidentally leaked online.

On January 9, 2024, J-Hope’s unconfirmed solo tour details were released on several ticketing websites, which excited the fans. However, soon after the pages were deleted, which confused everyone yet again. On the Interpark ticketing site, the K-pop star’s Seoul concert details were revealed, including ticket prices, seat maps, and other special events. The concert will kick off on February 28, 2025, and will carry on till March 2, 2025, with sales opening on January 16, 2024.

On the other hand, the Ticketmaster website released details on the tour’s US leg, which includes many locations around the country. J-Hope will be performing in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Antonio, Oakland, and more. However, the page is no longer available on the site.



Fans certainly caught a glimpse of the upcoming tour before they were removed, and everyone is showcasing their excitement. They are eagerly waiting for the HOPE ON THE STREET solo concert tour’s official announcement and getting their hands on the tickets.

J-Hope officially enlisted for mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist served at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Debuting as a K-pop idol in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, J-Hope has shown no signs of slowing down in his career.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also celebrated for his solo work. J-Hope officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box, which featured the singles Arson and MORE.

