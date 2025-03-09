BTS’ J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel debuts with over 4.5 million Spotify streams but falls behind THESE 2 tracks

J-Hope, the rapper, dancer, and singer of BTS, has once again proved his global influence with the release of his latest digital single, Sweet Dreams. Featuring the smooth and soulful vocals of American artist Miguel, the track has taken the music industry by storm, earning praise from both fans and critics alike. The song was officially released on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST, and within hours, it had already begun setting new records across streaming platforms and digital charts.

According to the latest update, J-Hope’s newest track Sweet Dreams has made a strong debut on Global Spotify, ranking as the 5th highest new entry on the chart. The song landed at No. 24 with an impressive 3,378,962 million filtered streams and a total of 4,521,409 million unfiltered streams on its first day.

Advertisement

Despite its remarkable achievement, Sweet Dreams fell slightly behind two other songs in terms of opening-day streaming numbers. MORE, one of J-Hope’s previous solo tracks, secured 3.8 million streams, while LV Bag followed closely with 3.5 million streams.

Nevertheless, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel, continues to generate excitement among fans worldwide. The smooth R&B-infused track, paired with J-Hope’s signature style and Miguel’s soulful vocals, has received widespread love. With its strong start on streaming platforms, the song is expected to maintain momentum in the coming days.

Beyond its remarkable streaming numbers, Sweet Dreams also achieved major success on iTunes charts across multiple countries. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, by 9 a.m. KST on March 8, just 19 hours after its release, the song had already claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 79 different regions worldwide. This includes major music markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. The song’s rapid rise to the top of the iTunes charts is proof of the strong support of ARMY.

Advertisement

The success of Sweet Dreams comes as no surprise, given J-Hope’s track record of delivering hit after hit. The song itself is a dreamy, R&B-infused track with an infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners. Miguel’s rich vocal delivery perfectly complements J-Hope’s smooth and rhythmic flow, creating an irresistible collaboration that has been praised by both fans and critics.

As news of Sweet Dreams’ success spreads, fans have taken to social media to celebrate J-Hope’s latest achievement. Hashtags related to the song and the artist’s name have been trending worldwide, with ARMY expressing their excitement and pride over his continued rise as a solo performer. Messages of congratulations have also poured in for Miguel, acknowledging his contribution to the song’s magic.

With such an explosive start, Sweet Dreams is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming days, continuing to dominate digital platforms and attract even more listeners. J-Hope’s ability to consistently impress audiences with his music is a clear indication that his solo career is flourishing, and fans are eagerly looking forward to what he will bring next.