Did BTS' J-Hope wear wig to portray woman in Sweet Dreams MV? Find out truth here

BTS' J-Hope has once again taken the spotlight with his latest single, Sweet Dreams, released on March 7, 2025. While the track itself has captivated fans worldwide, a particular moment in the music video sparked some amusing speculation.

At the end of the video, a mysterious blonde woman appears, leading some ARMYs to wonder—did J-Hope wear a wig and play the role himself?

The rumors began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the woman’s face was not revealed, fueling playful theories that it might be J-Hope in disguise. The speculation gained traction, especially after a viral clip from the Sweet Dreamland fan event showed fans cheering loudly when J-Hope’s character met his love interest in the MV.

However, the truth is finally out—it’s not J-Hope. The woman in question is actually Canadian model Shelby Maynard.

Shelby recently took to Instagram to confirm her role in the Sweet Dreams music video, sharing a behind-the-scenes reel about her experience. Her video, captioned “Come with me to star in a music video,” gives fans a glimpse of her time on set.

She included Polaroid snapshots of herself smiling and waiting for her scene, describing the opportunity as a huge honor and a special moment in pop culture.

She also shared a fun anecdote about filming with J-Hope. During the first few takes of their scene together, both of them were a little shy. She admitted she managed to stay in character until J-Hope himself broke the silence, saying, “Sorry, I’m a shy guy.”

The moment was both endearing and relatable, proving once again just how humble and genuine J-Hope is.

Shelby’s post quickly gained traction, amassing over 62.8K views and counting, with many praising her performance and expressing their excitement about her role in the MV. With 9,786 followers and 38 posts on Instagram, she’s already making waves, and her connection to J-Hope’s project has only added to the buzz.

Talking about Sweet Dreams, the track is an R&B-pop masterpiece featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. This release also marks J-Hope’s first solo project since completing his military service in October 2024.