BTS' J-Hope's Sweet Dreams debuts at No 66 on Billboard Hot 100; BLACKPINK's Jennie lands three songs in Ruby debut week

BTS member J-Hope's latest solo single, Sweet Dreams, released on March 7, has achieved a remarkable feat. The sensual love song, featuring American singer Miguel, has a great debut in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as announced by Billboard on March 18. It is the best-ranked debut of any K-pop song in 2025 on the list. Not just J-Hope, BLACKPINK member Jennie also made history with three of her Ruby album songs featuring in the Billboard Hot 100 list this week.

The third week of March has been faring great for K-pop artists and their supporters. J-Hope's latest single has been making waves on Billboard's global charts. The BTS member's song Sweet Dream is off to a great start by landing at No. 66 in the Billboard Hot 100. The soothing track, which has got the entire K-pop world grooving, also clenched the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. It implies the fact that the track became the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

It debuted at No. 12 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 16 on the Global 200 this week. Additionally, J-Hope re-entered Billboard's Artist 100 at No. 74, marking his 13th non-consecutive week on the chart as a soloist. Another K-pop artist whose successful debut led to her featuring in the American charts is BLACKPINK member Jennie. Two of her Ruby album's tracks made it to the Hot 100 chart, as announced by Billboard on March 19. song Handlebars featuring Dua Lipa took the No. 80 spot on the list, while the album's title track like JENNIE debuted at No. 83.

Previously, the pre-release track ExtraL featuring Doechii also debuted in the chart and re-entered the Hot 100 list at No. 99 after Ruby's release. With that, the BLACKPINK artists' three songs landed in the list on Ruby's debut week, creating history. She achieved a major milestone by becoming the first female K-pop soloist to have three songs chart simultaneously. Besides this, Jennie also became the first female K-pop soloist with six distinct entries on the Billboard Hot 100, although the six songs didn't chart simultaneously. The three additional songs are One of the Girls, Mantra and Love Hangover.