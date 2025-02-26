BTS' Jin meets Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae at Milan Fashion Week's Gucci show; know what they talked about

The awaited Milan Fashion Week for Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 kicked off on February 25, with stellar rampwalks. Its opening act, the Gucci fashion show, saw the attendance of several Korean entertainment industry stars like BTS member Jin, Squid Game fame Lee Jung Jae and more. The two of them even had a little candid chit-chat moment at the venue.

Jin and Lee Jung Jae showcased their distinct fashion tastes, looking dapper in their designer ensembles. The BTS member opted for a chic, all-black look, pairing a leather jacket with a pastel checked shirt, black tie, and trousers. In contrast, Lee Jung Jae chose earthy tones, wearing a muted brown blazer suit set with a pastel blue shirt and dark brown tie.

In a video shared by Noblesse, the two were seen meeting during the Gucci show and interacting enthusiastically with each other.

Jin shaked hands with the veteran actor and fans couldn't help but notice his "happiness after seeing a familiar face." Fans were thrilled to see Jin and Lee Jung Jae converse, with one X (formerly Twitter) user exclaiming, "We finally got Lee Jung Jae and Jin interaction Let's go." Another fan noted the duo's initial serious and introverted demeanor, probably because of not knowing a lot of people at the event. They jovially commented, "Jin and Lee Jung Jae, someone save them."

After crossing paths with each other, Jin and Lee Jung Jae were all-smiles, clearly enjoying each other's company. Notably, it wasn't the first time the actor and the K-pop idol met, as Jin was heard saying in the video that he had seen the veteran actor at movie premieres before. He expressed his happiness at the change of circumstances of their meeting, saying, "It's so great to see you here as I've only seen you at places like movie premieres before."

Fans, who eagerly await updates and new contents regarding their favourite stars, expressed joy at the unexpected interaction. Some even felt that the duo was so engrossed in the moment that they didn't want to let go of each other's hands.