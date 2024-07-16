BTS’ Jin returns to South Korea after participating in torch relay at 2024 Paris Olympics; greets fans at airport

BTS’ Jin recently achieved a monumental feat in his career. The K-pop star became South Korea’s torch bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, further solidifying his country’s name on the global map. Now, he has returned to South Korea with glory and joy after the historic event.

BTS' Jin lands at South Korea after historic torchbearer event at Paris Olympics

On July 16, fans flocked to the Incheon International Airport to welcome Jin back home after his monumental global achievement. In a casual denim fit, the K-pop star exuded radiance as he greeted the fans with open arms.

Today, the site was crowded with ARMYs and other netizens who wanted to get a glimpse of this global superstar who kickstarted the Paris Olympics torch relay.

More about Jin's participation at Olympics torch relay

On July 14, BTS’ Jin participated in the torch relay for the Olympics 2024. He flew to Paris on July 11 and prepared for this historic moment with much tenacity. During the course of the event, he took the torch in his hands and marched forward with a dazzling smile as the hoards of the crowd cheered for him.

Surrounded by Police, he was led to the Louvre Museum in Paris around 8 pm local time. He was then escorted to a nearby street and handed in the torch as fans erupted in cheers and chanted his name.

People across from globe attended the ceremonial event to witness Jin’s monumental achievement, as the K-pop star furthered his popularity on a global level.

What a historic moment!

More about Jin's latest activities

On the work front, BTS’ Jin has been keeping busy since his military discharge on June 12. Aside from this torch relay participation, he also held an in-person hug event for fans on June 13, celebrating BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

In addition, he has completed the filming for a MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. His episodes will soon be broadcast.

On the other hand, Jin has confirmed that he is working on his solo album, which he plans to release soon. He revealed that he has received over 4000 song submissions from producers for this album.

Reports suggest the BTS member’s first solo album will arrive in the late second half of this year.

