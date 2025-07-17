BTS' J-Hope hugs Gracie Abrams at Lollapalooza Berlin backstage, poses with IVE and Justin Timberlake in unseen PICS

The two-day Lollapalooza Berlin festival, held on July 12 and 13, 2025, was a huge hit. It featured a diverse lineup of popular and emerging artists, including headliners like BTS' J-Hope, Justin Timberlake and Gracie Abrams. The BTS member recently shared photos from backstage, where the three headliners were sharing candid moments, delighting fans. J-Hope also posed with K-pop group IVE, heightening the buzz around the event.

J-Hope and Gracie Abrams shared a warm hug at the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin

J-Hope and Gracie Abrams took the stage at the festival on two different days, with the former performing on July 13 (Sunday) and the latter entertaining the audience on July 12 (Saturday). The BTS member not only watched her act, but also clicked pictures with her backstage. They also shared a warm hug either before or after Gracie Abrams' Lollapalooza Berlin act.

Notably, the 25-year-old American singer-songwriter had reportedly been a long-time fan of J-Hope's music. The opportunity for her to share a moment with him, brought joy to BTS ARMY. This memorable encounter between the two pop artists became one of the standout moments of Lollapalooza Berlin's 10th-anniversary celebration.

J-Hope poses with Justin Timberlake at Lollapalooza Berlin

The Killin' It Girl singer also shared some candid backstage moments with former NSYNC star Justin Timberlake. Fans were both stunned and thrilled to see their two worlds colliding. "J-Hope chilling with Justin Timberlake on Instagram is iconic! That backstage vibe at Lollapalooza Berlin is pure gold," a fan account commented, as the pic went viral on social media.

J-Hope spends time with juniors IVE at Lollapalooza Berlin

J-Hope proved to be "the most supportive senior" by cheering his K-pop industry juniors IVE, ahead of their act. He went to them personally to share words of encouragement and also posed for a quick photo with the girl group. Since it's IVE's first time at such a big event, seeing a familiar face and having his support might have made things easier for them.

J-Hope and IVE shared a fun photo on social media, featuring him standing between IVE members and striking the iconic Killin' It Girl hand pose, which greatly excited fans.

