BTS' V sends fans into frenzy by personally joining Kim Taehyung fan group chat for Layover's anniversary celebration

BTS' V might be in the midst of his enlistment, but he’s still finding ways to keep ARMYs engaged. Recently, fans were thrilled to see a selfie of V showcasing his impressive military transformation, which was shared in a random fan group chat.

On September 9, V made a surprise appearance on social media to celebrate both the first anniversary of his debut album Layover and the 7th birthday of his pet dog, Yeontan. True to his playful nature, V shook things up by joining a Kim Taehyung fan KakaoTalk group chat. Initially, fans were skeptical and doubted the authenticity of his presence, but V's unexpected interaction quickly proved it was really him.

V is currently serving in the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps, and fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates since he began his enlistment in December 2023. Last month, a group photo and news clip featuring V with his unit provided a rare glimpse of him, but nothing compared to the excitement he generated on September 9. True to his unpredictable nature, V made a surprise appearance in a KakaoTalk chatroom with fans, casually greeting them with, “How is everyone doing~?” This unexpected visit set the fan group abuzz.

The BTS member sent several messages in the chat, including, “How is everyone doing? I came here because the verification process in other rooms was too difficult.” When fans were skeptical about his identity, he followed up with, “Oh, haha. Aren’t you going to say hello?”

V confirmed his identity by sharing an exclusive mirror selfie in his military uniform, accompanied by the message, “Now I have to go to dinner roll call. I’ll come visit again next time. Thank you for your hard work today.” He then signed off, leaving fans both excited and appreciative.

The photo, taken in what appeared to be an elevator on the seventh floor, not only highlighted V's nod to OT7 but also left fans astonished by his impressive physique. Many were struck by how much he had bulked up over the past few months, with his well-defined biceps on full display in his short-sleeved military shirt. Evidently, V is taking his military exercise regimen seriously, but fans are thrilled that he’s still finding time to connect with them while they count down the days until his return.

