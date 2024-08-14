BTS' label allegedly confirms SUGA's identification in latest CCTV footage from the night of DUI incident; Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

According to a recent report from K-media outlet TV Daily, BIGHIT MUSIC allegedly confirmed that the man seen in the newly released CCTV footage is indeed BTS’ SUGA. This confirmation comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny and confusion surrounding a DUI incident involving the popular K-pop star.

On August 14, DongA Ilbo released CCTV footage that significantly contrasts with the previously aired footage by JTBC. In the new footage, SUGA is seen riding an electric scooter around 11:10 PM on August 6. The video captures the moment he falls while attempting to make a left turn in front of the Nine One Hannam apartment complex. The footage shows police officers from a nearby patrol unit coming to his aid and checking if he had been drinking.

This footage is said to provide a clearer picture of the events leading up to the incident, differing from JTBC’s initial report on August 7, which showed a driver speeding towards Namsan from the opposite direction of the Nine One Hannam complex. DongA Ilbo’s video shows SUGA slowly making his way home along the sidewalk beneath the Nine One Hannam wall, and the type of scooter he was using aligns with BIGHIT MUSIC’s later clarification that it was an electric scooter, not an electric kickboard as previously reported.

The controversy surrounding this incident has been substantial. Earlier reports had described SUGA’s vehicle incorrectly, which, coupled with the revelation of his high blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, led to a swirl of criticism. Now, as per South Korean law, the legal implications are serious, as electric scooters are subject to DUI laws similar to those governing automobiles.

In his apology, delivered via Weverse, SUGA acknowledged his mistake and expressed deep remorse. The heartfelt message was met with a wave of support from fans who have been rallying behind him throughout the ordeal. Despite the backlash, his apology has been seen as a step towards taking responsibility and addressing the situation openly.

As SUGA navigates a tough situation from this incident amid his ongoing military service, BIGHIT MUSIC has vowed its firm support and cooperation in the case.

