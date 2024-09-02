BTS' RM and Megan Thee Satllion announce upcoming collaboration Neva Play; Single to release on September 6

BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion announced their upcoming collaboration, Neva Play. Fans eagerly await the release of the single as the two global stars will be joining hands for the first time. MTS also revealed that RM's rap would be like never heard before, creating excitement and anticipation.

On September 1, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and dropped the poster of her upcoming track Neva Play which will also feature BTS' RM. The American rapper and singer also expressed her appreciation for RM and her caption read, 'This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.' Fans rejoiced as they would get to see this international collaboration between two amazing artists and expectations run high as to what style the two will be showing. Neva Play will be releasing on September 6.

RM is the leader and rapper of BTS. He is renowned for his deep, introspective lyrics and exceptional leadership. The rapper has also participated in creating much of BTS' music. As a soloist, he is known for his thought-provoking music.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track, LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

On August 1, RM took to Instagram and shared that he has been promoted to the level of a Corporal in the military. Fans congratulated him on his new victory.

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged earlier this June.

