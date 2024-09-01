'I am well': BTS' Jungkook expresses gratitude to fans celebrating his birthday; promises to wrap military well

BTS' Jungkook cuts the cake on September 1. As the Golden Maknae turned a year older, he was flooded with warm wishes from his fans. The idol expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes and assured that he will spend the remaining days in the military well.

On September 1, BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse and thanked fans for wishing him on his birthday. He also promised to wrap up his time in the military well. He wrote:

'Dear ARMY thank you for sending me the birthday wishes. I am doing well. I will finish the remaining time in the military well. I hope that ARMY also stays well during that time.'

Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-pop mega group BTS. The member marked his debut as a soloist with his album GOLDEN which was released in October 2023. He has also collaborated with several global artists and dropped popular singles like Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Jungkook's first solo documentary Jungkook: I Am Still is set for a worldwide premiere on September 18. The documentary will give an insight into his eight-month journey as a soloist. It will follow his journey from preparing for GOLDEN to the promotions.

The group BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans. Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Don't drag Son Ye Jin': Jung Hae In hilariously defends Something in the Rain co-star against Jung So Min in Love Next Door