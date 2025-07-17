RM ranks 87th on GOAT Artists list, becomes 1st BTS member to make solo entry as fans celebrate ‘well deserved’ win

BTS leader RM has added another major milestone to his solo journey. According to Album of the Year’s newly updated rankings, RM was listed among the platform’s Top 100 GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Artists.

Securing the 87th position based on critic scores, he stands out as the only BTS member to be featured on the list so far. This recognition not only reflects the depth and artistry of his solo discography. It also places him among some of the most critically respected names in global music.

Fans applaud RM’s solo success

The moment the news broke online, fans around the world erupted in celebration. Social media timelines flooded with praise and admiration for RM. Many note how both of his albums, Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person, have received widespread acclaim. Fans particularly praise their emotional honesty, lyrical depth, and genre versatility.

ARMYs were quick to highlight that this achievement is not just a win for RM. But. it’s also a proud moment for BTS fans who have supported each member’s individual path. Many netizens also expressed joy in seeing RM’s artistic growth receive such meaningful recognition outside of his group activities.

BTS members in LA for group comeback preparations

While RM’s solo accomplishment continues to trend, fans are also buzzing with excitement about what lies ahead for BTS as a group. The boys are currently in Los Angeles for a planned two-month creative retreat focused on their next group album.

This visit comes after BTS revealed during a previous livestream that a full-group comeback is scheduled for spring 2026. In addition to the album, plans for a global world tour are also reportedly in the works. This marks their highly anticipated return after completing military enlistments.

Building anticipation for BTS’ next chapter

As RM gains recognition for his solo work, and the group begins preparations for their next musical era, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how their individual growth will shape BTS’ collective sound in the upcoming album.

With RM’s latest achievement setting the tone, many believe BTS' next chapter will not only meet expectations, but possibly redefine them once again.

