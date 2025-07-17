Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Go Red Carpet Official, NBA Star Says ‘It Feels Incredible...'

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have made their relationship red-carpet official. The couple walked into the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala together, expressing their affection for each other.

The NBA star and the rapper confirmed their romance days after the former made a distant appearance in Stallion’s poolside pictures that she posted on Instagram.

As for the organization, the rapper founded the Pete & Thomas Foundation in 2022, to support the women, children and senior citizens of the underserved communities in Houston. She named the foundation in honor of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III.

Klay Thompson is proud of Megan Thee Stallion

At the red carpet of the foundation gala, Thompson was asked how he felt about joining Thee Stallion at the event. The NBA star revealed to US Weekly, “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

“This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side”, he added.

The athlete further added that he would have loved to meet Joseph and Holly and claimed that they would have been proud of their daughter.

Elsewhere in conversation with the media portal, Thompson shared about the Not My Fault crooner that, “She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her parents would have approved of Thompson as her partner.

At the event, the two complemented each other by donning black ensembles. The rapper opted for a floor-length gown with a deep cut around the chest area and thick embroidered lace around the waist. Klay Thompson wore a black tux and a bow tie.

