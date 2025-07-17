Why is Vijay Deverakonda hospitalized? Actor's health diagnosis revealed before Kingdom release

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is slated to release on July 31, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, a report suggests that the actor is refraining from the film’s promotions as he is suffering from dengue.

Is Vijay Deverakonda suffering from dengue?

According to a report by Entertainment AF, Vijay Deverakonda is said to be suffering from dengue. The actor is said to be hospitalized and receiving treatment. This is why the Arjun Reddy star decided to stay away from promoting Kingdom.

Moreover, the report also suggests that Vijay Deverakonda will be discharged from the hospital by July 20, 2025. Later on, the actor is likely to join promotions.

As Deverakonda recuperates, his family is said to be with him at the hospital, overseeing his recovery.

About Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is said to be a spy actioner flick, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is said to be set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict with escalating tensions.

As the man rises to become a leader, he must protect his people, no matter the cost. The flick is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his reunion with Gowtam and his first time collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda.

Initially planned to release on March 28 and May 31, it was ultimately postponed to July 31, 2025.

On a side note, a recent update revealed that the film’s digital rights were bagged by the OTT giant, Netflix for a whopping price. The movie is said to have been bought by the streaming platform for Rs 50 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next be joining hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan, tentatively titled VD14. The film is expected to be a historical war drama, set against the backdrop of colonial India.

The actor also has a film tentatively titled SVC59 with director Ravi Kiran Kola in his lineup as well.

