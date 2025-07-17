Did Rajinikanth decide to star in Coolie just after listening to first half? Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, the director was seen in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The director revealed that the superstar gave him the nod of approval just by hearing the first half.

Rajinikanth agreed to play lead in Coolie just by hearing the first half?

Speaking at the interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “I didn’t expect him to say yes. I narrated only the first half and paused at the interval block to ask if he’d be interested. He immediately said yes. I hadn’t even written the second half yet. When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it.”

Interestingly, in the same interview, Lokesh revealed how hard it was for him to convince Nagarjuna Akkineni to play the antagonist. The Leo helmer revealed that the actor made him narrate the film 6-7 times before finally giving his approval.

Lokesh recalled how, when he finally went with a bound script to Nagarjuna, the actor agreed to play a negative role and told him, “Okay, Lokesh. If I don’t do this now, when will I?”

Moreover, the director added that casting action stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Sathyaraj together in the Rajinikanth starrer was fueled by a childhood dream after growing up watching their movies.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The action entertainer is speculated to feature the story of an aging gold smuggler, Deva, who devises a plan to revive his old gang to swindle hidden technology being imported illegally.

How does Deva manage to succeed in his plan, and what obstacles he is set to face form the entire story.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles, the film will also have Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance. Apart from them, the movie will have Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in key parts.

Coolie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, with the makers having already unveiled the first two singles, Chikitu and Monica. Interestingly, the second single featured Pooja Hegde dancing to the tunes.

