BTS' RM hits 50 days on military discharge countdown and plans last vacation; ARMYs exclaim 'He has served enough'

BTS' ARMY, the countdown is officially on — just 50 more days until BTS makes their grand return, and the internet is already buzzing like it’s comeback season. In just a month and 20 days, we'll finally get to hear those words we’ve all been craving: “Annyeonghaseyo, this is BTS!” It’s been a long ride, but the finish line is finally in sight, and nobody’s more hyped about it than RM himself.

BTS RM, aka Namjoon, hopped onto social media and dropped a little countdown update that sent ARMYs spiraling in the best way possible. His post read, "Veteran, you have 50 days left until your (military) discharge! Have you planned your terminal leave/final vacation well?" — and honestly, that’s the kind of content we live for. The moment he posted, fans absolutely lost it.

One fan screamed into the Twitter void, “My baby’s counting down just like us!” while another pleaded, “Hang in there, Namjoon — you’ve got this king!” Someone, clearly fed up with the wait, wrote, “He’s had ENOUGH. Get him OUT NOW!” And of course, the emotional ones chimed in with, “Almost there, Joon .” It didn’t stop there — timelines were flooded with posts like “Namjoon, let’s goooo! 50 days to freedom!” and “The countdown is real, I can feel my heartbeat syncing with his!” Another fan sweetly added, “We’re waiting, Joonie, and we’ve saved your spot.”

For those catching up, RM and V enlisted together on December 11, 2023, and they’ll be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook joined them just a day later, on December 12, 2023, and are set to return on June 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Suga, who’s been fulfilling his social service duties since September 22, 2023, will be the last to come back on June 21, 2025, due to his past shoulder injury. And let’s not forget Jin and J-Hope, who were released in 2024 and have since focused on their solo projects until the reunion happens.

As of now, BTS hasn’t revealed their next move, but rumors are swirling that we’ll get a full-on reunion stage in 2026. Until then, we might see a few surprises pop up here and there, though nothing major is expected before then.

