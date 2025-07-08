BTS member RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person to get vinyl release; know pre-order and solo album package details

BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced the long-awaited vinyl edition of RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. And fans are already rushing to secure their copies!

Originally released in 2024, the album gained widespread praise for its emotional depth and genre-blending sound. Rooted in alternative influences, it showcased a more introspective side of the BTS leader. The album resonated deeply with listeners worldwide.

In response to continued love from fans, the album is now getting a limited vinyl release. This transforms RM’s soulful record into a collector’s item for ARMY and vinyl enthusiasts alike.

Right Place, Wrong Person vinyl edition: Pre-orders open today

Pre-orders for the vinyl officially opened at 11 a.m. KST on July 8 (7:30 a.m. IST). The album’s shipping will begin on a rolling basis by region. Due to the complexity of vinyl record production, release dates may vary across countries.

South Korea & Japan: Shipping starts August 8, in order of purchase

United States & Europe: Shipping begins September 5, also in order of purchase

Fans are encouraged to check local retailers or the official BTS Weverse Shop for availability in their region.

What’s inside the Vinyl package?

The vinyl edition will be released in a single version and comes with a variety of exclusive items:

1 Outer Sleeve

1 Inner Sleeve

1 Vinyl Record

1 Photobook

1 Poster/Lyric Book

2 Photocards

As expected, the announcement immediately stirred up a frenzy within the fandom. With limited quantities and high demand, securing the vinyl has turned into a full-blown race. Many ARMYs are even calling it “a war.”

About RM’s 2nd solo album: Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is the second solo studio album by RM. It was released on May 24, 2024. The 11-track album features a diverse mix of genres and emotional storytelling.

The tracklist includes: Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (featuring Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, LOST! (the title track), Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and Come Back to Me. The project serves as a follow-up to his debut solo album, Indigo, released in December 2022.

With pre-orders now live and shipping dates on the horizon, the excitement is real. So is the competition to grab one of the most anticipated K-pop vinyls of the year.

