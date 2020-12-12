BTS’ stylist faces criticism from ARMY after pop icons pictured in ‘wrinkled’ clothing on a magazine cover

BTS’ stylist was recently called out for not paying attention to detail on the boys’ cover of the Time magazine, scroll down to see what netizens are saying.

BTS' stylists have recently come under fire for their Time magazine cover outfits. If you missed it, the boy band recently took the cover of Time as the Entertainer of the Year, and according to some netizens, the Big Hit Entertainment group's stylists didn't pay attention to the details of their outfits. As it's known as a huge achievement to land on the cover of the magazine, netizens are now calling out their stylists for not considering the importance of that achievement.

Both international and Korean netizens are noting a few alleged bad style choices, including Jin's supposedly ill-fitting suit, Jimin's shoes that are too large, SUGA's pants that aren't hemmed at the bottom, and V's too-big shoes. Fans also commented on Instagram saying, "If you don't have the skill, leave it to other designers. You can't help but compare this to the stylists of other companies. At the very least, take care of the clothing. It looks wrinkled," and "I hope you listen to Jin's wish to wear clothes that fit his frame better. Isn't it the most professional thing to do to take into account the artist's body frame and personal preference?"

If you missed it, TIME’s magazine writer Raisa Bruner described the group as "not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop." The group made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called BTS' ARMY. “There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who’s going to do this, if not us?' " Suga said. RM added, “We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that (people) feel like, OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this.”

The group also spoke to the connection they have with their fans, even during the pandemic. “I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people," J-Hope said. "That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.” In November, the group's latest album, BE, dropped after months of anticipation. It features eight tracks, including Dynamite, the first BTS song recorded entirely in English.

