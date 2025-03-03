BTS' V reveals he injured his rib on path to Sergeant promotion, helps promote Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts

BTS' V took to the Weverse app on March 3, 2025, to share an update about his military service, revealing that the countdown has already begun—just 99 days remain until his discharge. The K-pop idol posted a lengthy message detailing his time in the military and shared two images. In one, he is seen wearing a military uniform and a mask, looking down while holding chopsticks in his hand. In the other, he hides his face, with only his short hair visible.

V mentioned that it had snowed, and he and his fellow soldiers had a snowball fight, proudly declaring himself skilled at the game. Updating fans on his military rank, he shared that he currently holds the position of sergeant and is aiming to reach the top rank soon. He also revealed that he has been working hard—to the point of breaking a rib—though it is healing now.

Discussing his lifestyle changes, V mentioned that he is on a diet and currently weighs 70 kg. He has also developed a habit of reading a lot. However, he admitted that waking up early in the morning remains a challenge for him, but he doesn't have insomnia. He expressed how much he misses ARMY and frequently watches concert videos. V also confessed that he had forgotten the choreography for Black Swan.

He shared that he is currently watching Park Hyung Sik’s revenge drama Buried Hearts and praised his Wooga Squad member for his performance. Additionally, he mentioned watching J-Hope’s episode of MBC’s reality show I Live Alone (also known as Home Alone). He subtly addressed a misconception, clarifying that he didn’t watch J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET 2025 Seoul concert live.

V explained that although it was an opportunity to see ARMY, he was unable to attend. Ending his Weverse letter, he expressed how much he misses ARMY and how deeply he loves his fans.

Shortly after BTS V’s post, RM left a comment, playfully envying him for being able to lie down and pass out without any obstacles. BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025, alongside RM, who enlisted on the same day.