Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts and Seo Kang Joon’s Undercover High School reach new rating milestones; details inside

SBS’s revenge drama Buried Hearts and MBC’s action-thriller Undercover High School achieved their highest viewership ratings on February 28, 2025. Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung Sik, soared to an all-time high for its third episode, recording an average nationwide rating of 8.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

Meanwhile, Undercover High School, starring Seo Kang Joon and airing in the same time slot, provided tough competition. The drama maintained its strong momentum, reaching a personal best with its third episode, which scored an average rating of 6.6 percent.

Buried Hearts revolves around a gripping revenge plot involving a 2 trillion KRW political fund hack. Park Hyung Sik plays Seo Dong Ju, the head of the chairman’s secretary office at Daesan Group. Known as the "Daesan Man," he is fiercely loyal to the company’s interests but secretly harbors deep ambition, waiting for the right moment to seize control of Daesan Group.

Opposing him is Yeom Jang Seon, portrayed by Huh Joon Ho, a law professor and former National Intelligence Service (NIS) director. A powerful figure in South Korea’s political sphere, he unknowingly loses 2 trillion KRW due to a hack. As revenge, power struggles, and shocking revelations unfold, the drama takes center stage.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays Yeo Eun Nam, while Lee Hae Young appears as Heo Il Do, adding further depth to the intense storyline. Buried Hearts is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

MBC’s Undercover High School follows Jung Hae Seong, an elite NIS field agent. After an incident, he is demoted and reassigned to a mission to locate King Gojong’s missing gold bars. To complete his mission, Jung Hae Seong goes undercover as a high school student at the prestigious Byeongmoon High School.

Seo Kang Joon plays Jung Hae Seong, who assumes the identity of Jung Si Hyeon, while Jin Ki Joo stars as Oh Su A. Kim Shin Rok takes on the role of Seo Myeong Ju, adding intrigue to the thrilling narrative.

Undercover High School is available on Viki and HiTV.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s The Witch struggled to captivate audiences, recording a low nationwide rating of 1.7 per cent for its third episode.