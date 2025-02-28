Is BTS’ V attending J-Hope’s solo concert? Fans allegedly 'spot' Taehyung at HOPE ON THE STAGE in Seoul

The day ARMYs have been waiting for is finally here! BTS’ J-Hope has officially launched his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, marking a monumental moment in his career. The rapper is kicking off the tour with three nights at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, ready to witness J-Hope’s incredible stage presence and high-energy choreography. However, before the concert began, excitement quickly doubled when ARMYs spotted what they believed to be a very familiar face among the attendees.

As ARMYs were entering the venue, speculation spread like wildfire that BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) might be in attendance. Several fans took to social media to share photos of a man dressed in a South Korean military uniform walking around the concert area. Though his face was partially covered, fans immediately pointed out that his physique, posture, and even his haircut strongly resembled Taehyung’s. This led many to believe that, despite his ongoing military service, he had taken time out to support J-Hope on this special occasion.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding V’s attendance, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for BTS members to show up for one another. Even while fulfilling their military duties, they have consistently expressed their support for each other’s solo projects. Given their close bond, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made a quiet appearance to cheer for his fellow member.

Social media platforms have since exploded with reactions, with ARMYs sharing their excitement, theories, and hopes for an onstage mention or even a brief interaction between J-Hope and V. Regardless of whether V is actually in attendance or if it’s just an uncanny coincidence, one thing is certain- J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is off to an unforgettable start. With Seoul being just the first stop on this global journey, fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to what’s next for J-Hope as he continues to shine on his solo path.