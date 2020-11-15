BTS: V's friend receives concert invite from Son Seung Yeon; Suga eyes Grammys while RM reveals 'new dream'

BTS member gushed over Son Seung Yeon during the latest episode of KBS's Immortal Songs. During the episode, V revelled his friend is a huge fan of Son Seung Yeon. Meanwhile, RM revealed septet's new dream.

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's friend has received an invite from artist Sunwoo Jung-A. It all happened when the Sweet Night crooner joined his fellow group members for a special interview for KBS's Immortal Songs. The November 14 episode of the musical show featured songs of BTS producer Pdogg. Several artists came together to perform to some of the hit tracks like Fake Love, DNA, Fire and Spring Day. During the special video, TaeTae revealed one of his friends was a fan of Sunwoo Jung-A, who was a part of the episode.

As reported by Soompi, Taehyung also revealed that one of his friends from his hometown is a big fan of her. "They said that she’s a singer they want to see at least once before they die,” TaeTae revealed. To which, Son Seung Yeon said that she would invite them to her concert. RM also revealed he is a "huge fan" of the artist before Taehyung chipped in to add that he enjoyed listening to her song Run With Me. BTS revealed that they cheered for her when they found about her inclusion in the episode.

During the episode, the septet spoke about international recognition, Billboard Music Awards and more before Suga reinforced that the group now eyes the Grammys. To which Namjoon replied that they should confidently say that they want a Grammy. While the big dream is bringing home the gilded gramophone, the Bangtan leader said that their "new dream" right now is to host an "offline" concert. "As many people might expect, that’s one of our goals down the line. But ironically, doing an ‘offline’ concert has become our new dream. We hope the day will soon come when we can share a stage with an audience again. That’s our goal now," he said.

