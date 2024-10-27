BLACKPINK's Rosé overtakes BTS' Butter with APT feat Bruno Mars; records best streaming week on YouTube Music

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaborative track APT is one of the biggest releases of this year. With the song, the K-pop idol has been achieving new milestones in her solo career, further solidifying her position in the global music scene. Now, the song has surpassed 21.1 million streams on YouTube Music Korea, overtaking BTS’ Butter.

According to updates on October 27, APT has recorded the biggest streaming week on YouTube Music Korea with a whopping 21.1 million streams. With this, the song has now surpassed BTS’ smash-hit all-English track Butter, which achieved 20.7 million views in its first week.

Congratulations Rosé!

Unveiled on October 18, APT is the latest release from BLACKPINK’s Rosé and also her solo comeback since On The Ground. For this realtor-infused track, the BLACKPINK member teamed up with the American singer Bruno Mars. It also became the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, overtaking Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

This viral hit track is trending all over social media platforms, landing impressive spots on various prestigious music charts like iTunes, UK’s Official Singles, and more. In addition, it also achieved a Perfect All-Kill in South Korea, marking Rosé’s first-ever in her solo career.

The pop-punk song comes with an energetic music video, that has surpassed 165 million views within 9 days of its release.

Watch the music video here:

Rosé revealed that initially, she asked her team to delete the song because she thought if it was released people wouldn’t view it in a good way as it was inspired by a Korean drinking game. But the song’s upbeat vibe, catchy chorus, and addictive beats instantly made it viral, laying her worries to the rest.

Meanwhile, Rosé is now gearing up for the release of her first studio album rosie. It is set to be unveiled on December 6. Following the explosive success of APT, all eyes are on now her forthcoming album, which will be another big moment in K-pop this year

At the same time, this will be her first album since signing with THE BLACK LABEL and Atlantic Records.

