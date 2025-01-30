'Can trust him': Park Hyung Sik picks among BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more to introduce to her sister

Park Hyung Sik, a proud member of the Wooga Squad, was recently asked about who would he choose between his friends if he had to introduce one of them to his sister. Comprised of Park Hyung Sik, BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and Park Seo Joon, the friendship circle is known for their close bond with each other.

On January 25, 2025, Park Hyung Sik sat down for an exclusive interview with Singles Korea to discuss his upcoming K-drama Buried Hearts. During the conversation, the interviewer asked him which of his friends he would introduce his younger sister to. Taken aback by the unexpected question, the actor reflected on how choosing someone for such an introduction is a meaningful compliment.

After some thought, he named Park Seo Joon, explaining, “I can trust him and leave her with him.” His response highlights the strong friendship between Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon.

The two grew close through the variety show In the Soop, where they appeared alongside BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, and rapper Peakboy. Together, they formed the well-known Wooga Squad and have been frequently spotted spending time together. With BTS’ V currently enlisted in the military, fans eagerly anticipate a reunion of the group upon his discharge

Park Hyung Sik is all set to appear in the upcoming South Korean series Buried Hearts alongside Heo Joon Ho. Directed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee, the plot follows two men whose fates become intertwined through a massive sum of money. One man, in a desperate bid for survival, hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, the other man, a powerful and shadowy figure, kills someone, only to later realize that the 2 trillion won he lost had already been stolen, unbeknownst to him, through the hack.

Park Hyung Sik stars as Seo Dong Ju, a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office. Heo Joon Ho will portray Yeom Jang Seon, a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor. The show features a strong supporting cast, including Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun, and more. Buried Hearts is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.