Park Hyung Sik addresses dating rumors with Park Bo Young 8 years after Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s Min Min (Park Hyung Sik) and Bong Bong (Park Bo Young) were caught in dating rumors right from the release of their drama in 2017. Fans have gushed over any interaction between the two actors ever since. Park Hyung Sik recently addressed the speculations once again in an interview on January 25.

In an interview for Singles magazine’s February issue, the Buried Hearts actor spoke about the origin of the dating rumors. According to him, the incident was nothing worth paying attention to, but videos of it circulating online led to the spread of false information. He recalled an incident during the filming of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon when an eyelash got stuck on his face. Out of courtesy, Park Bo Young helped him remove it, but some people present recorded the moment on video.

He revealed in the interview that the simple act was captured in a way that gave others the wrong impression. It seemed as though they were sharing a private moment, which sparked the gossip surrounding the two. Both actors have expressed their admiration for each other on numerous occasions, even during the production of the drama. Fans took this as confirmation of them being in a relationship.

Their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry further fueled fans’ hopes of them becoming a real-life couple. However, neither of them has ever provided any concrete hints of dating in real life, apart from sharing sweet and heartwarming words about each other whenever asked. Back in 2017, during the filming of their rom-com Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, they admitted to having positive feelings for each other.

In an interview, Park Hyung Sik revealed that he "loved" her, though it’s unclear what kind of love he was referring to. Addressing Park Bo Young noona (older female), he said, "You were the perfect Bong Soon. It was so natural for me to love you. I wanted to love you more, but I’m sad it’s over." Park Bo Young also shared that she had been interested in him ever since his K-pop idol days in ZE:A.

