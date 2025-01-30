2024 SBS Entertainment Awards winners: Yoo Yeon Seok bags Rookie award, Yoo Jae Seok wins 20th Daesang, and more

On the night of glitz and glamour of the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024, many prominent figures from the industry go together to celebrate talent. The event was organized to honor the hosts and celebrities of different variety shows who bring laughter and joy to every household in the country.

On January 29, 2025, SBS Entertainment Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul and it was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hyun Yi, and Jang Do Yeon. The event was supposed to be held earlier but was canceled following the Jeju Air tragedy. It is the first time for the annual awards to be happening on the day of the Lunar New Year.

Many stars took home prestigious awards this year, with Yoo Jae Suk leading the way. He won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for an impressive 20th time in his career. His long-running show Running Man also claimed the Most Popular Program award, while My Little Old Boy took home the prize for Highest Ratings Program. Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok took home the Rookie Award after hosting his first variety show, Whenever Possible.

Check out the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 full winners list

Daesang (Grand Prize)

Yoo Jae Suk

Most Popular Program

Running Man

Highest Ratings Program

My Little Old Boy

Producer Award

Lee Sang Min

Top Excellence Award

Kim Seung Soo, Ryu Soo Young, and Jung Hye In

Excellence Award

Choi Jin Hyuk, Jo Woo Jong, and Uie

Best Entertainer

Im Won Hee

Best Couple

Kim Min Jae and Choi Yoo Ra

Good Family Award

Same Bed, Different Dreams 2—You Are My Destiny

Good Partner Award

Kim Jong Kook, Lee Dong Gun, Heo Kyung Hwan, and Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

Special Award

Lee Young Pyo

Honorary Employee Award

Kim Joon Ho

Scene Stealer Award

Song Ji Hyo

Rookie Award

Yoo Yeon Seok, Jin Sun Kyu

Hot Issue Award

Yoo Ho Jin

ESG Award

C-upside Down Cafe Clinic

Best Player Award—MVP of the Year

Heo Kyung Hee

Best Player Award—Rookie of the Year

Park Ji An

Best Chemistry

Park Na Rae, Lee Guk Joo, Shin Gi Ru, Poongja

Rising Star Award

Kang Hoon, Ji Ye Eun

2024 Son of SBS

Lee Sang Min

2024 Daughter of SBS

Lee Hyun Yi

Writer Award

Lim Chae Yoon (C-upside Down Cafe Clinic)

Radio DJ Award

Bong Tae Gyu, Jung Yup