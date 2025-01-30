2024 SBS Entertainment Awards winners: Yoo Yeon Seok bags Rookie award, Yoo Jae Seok wins 20th Daesang, and more

From Yoo Yeon Seok to Yoo Jae Yuk, check out the full winners' list of the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards. Read on to find out who was honored at the event.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Jan 30, 2025  |  01:43 PM IST |  7.3K
Yoo Yeon Seok, Yoo Jae Suk: SBS
Yoo Yeon Seok, Yoo Jae Suk: SBS

On the night of glitz and glamour of the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024, many prominent figures from the industry go together to celebrate talent. The event was organized to honor the hosts and celebrities of different variety shows who bring laughter and joy to every household in the country. 

On January 29, 2025, SBS Entertainment Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul and it was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hyun Yi, and Jang Do Yeon. The event was supposed to be held earlier but was canceled following the Jeju Air tragedy. It is the first time for the annual awards to be happening on the day of the Lunar New Year. 

Many stars took home prestigious awards this year, with Yoo Jae Suk leading the way. He won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for an impressive 20th time in his career. His long-running show Running Man also claimed the Most Popular Program award, while My Little Old Boy took home the prize for Highest Ratings Program. Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok took home the Rookie Award after hosting his first variety show, Whenever Possible.


Check out the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 full winners list

Daesang (Grand Prize)
Yoo Jae Suk

Most Popular Program
Running Man

Highest Ratings Program
My Little Old Boy

Producer Award
Lee Sang Min

Top Excellence Award
Kim Seung Soo, Ryu Soo Young, and Jung Hye In

Excellence Award
Choi Jin Hyuk, Jo Woo Jong, and Uie

Best Entertainer
Im Won Hee

Best Couple
Kim Min Jae and Choi Yoo Ra

Good Family Award
Same Bed, Different Dreams 2—You Are My Destiny

Advertisement

Good Partner Award
Kim Jong Kook, Lee Dong Gun, Heo Kyung Hwan, and Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

Special Award
Lee Young Pyo

Honorary Employee Award
Kim Joon Ho

Scene Stealer Award
Song Ji Hyo

Rookie Award
Yoo Yeon Seok, Jin Sun Kyu

Hot Issue Award
Yoo Ho Jin

ESG Award
C-upside Down Cafe Clinic

Best Player Award—MVP of the Year
Heo Kyung Hee

Best Player Award—Rookie of the Year
Park Ji An

Best Chemistry
Park Na Rae, Lee Guk Joo, Shin Gi Ru, Poongja

Rising Star Award
Kang Hoon, Ji Ye Eun

2024 Son of SBS
Lee Sang Min

2024 Daughter of SBS
Lee Hyun Yi

Writer Award
Lim Chae Yoon (C-upside Down Cafe Clinic)

Radio DJ Award
Bong Tae Gyu, Jung Yup

Also Read

2024 MBC Entertainment Awards Full Winners List: Jun Hyun Moo takes Daesang; Yoo Jae Suk, Jang Do Yeon, SHINee’s Key and more grab big nods

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Hrishita Das is a Korean entertainment writer at Pinkvilla, specializing in all things K-pop, K-dramas, and the dynamic

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles