2024 SBS Entertainment Awards winners: Yoo Yeon Seok bags Rookie award, Yoo Jae Seok wins 20th Daesang, and more
From Yoo Yeon Seok to Yoo Jae Yuk, check out the full winners' list of the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards. Read on to find out who was honored at the event.
On the night of glitz and glamour of the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024, many prominent figures from the industry go together to celebrate talent. The event was organized to honor the hosts and celebrities of different variety shows who bring laughter and joy to every household in the country.
On January 29, 2025, SBS Entertainment Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul and it was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hyun Yi, and Jang Do Yeon. The event was supposed to be held earlier but was canceled following the Jeju Air tragedy. It is the first time for the annual awards to be happening on the day of the Lunar New Year.
Many stars took home prestigious awards this year, with Yoo Jae Suk leading the way. He won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for an impressive 20th time in his career. His long-running show Running Man also claimed the Most Popular Program award, while My Little Old Boy took home the prize for Highest Ratings Program. Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok took home the Rookie Award after hosting his first variety show, Whenever Possible.
Check out the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 full winners list
Daesang (Grand Prize)
Yoo Jae Suk
Most Popular Program
Running Man
Highest Ratings Program
My Little Old Boy
Producer Award
Lee Sang Min
Top Excellence Award
Kim Seung Soo, Ryu Soo Young, and Jung Hye In
Excellence Award
Choi Jin Hyuk, Jo Woo Jong, and Uie
Best Entertainer
Im Won Hee
Best Couple
Kim Min Jae and Choi Yoo Ra
Good Family Award
Same Bed, Different Dreams 2—You Are My Destiny
Good Partner Award
Kim Jong Kook, Lee Dong Gun, Heo Kyung Hwan, and Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
Special Award
Lee Young Pyo
Honorary Employee Award
Kim Joon Ho
Scene Stealer Award
Song Ji Hyo
Rookie Award
Yoo Yeon Seok, Jin Sun Kyu
Hot Issue Award
Yoo Ho Jin
ESG Award
C-upside Down Cafe Clinic
Best Player Award—MVP of the Year
Heo Kyung Hee
Best Player Award—Rookie of the Year
Park Ji An
Best Chemistry
Park Na Rae, Lee Guk Joo, Shin Gi Ru, Poongja
Rising Star Award
Kang Hoon, Ji Ye Eun
2024 Son of SBS
Lee Sang Min
2024 Daughter of SBS
Lee Hyun Yi
Writer Award
Lim Chae Yoon (C-upside Down Cafe Clinic)
Radio DJ Award
Bong Tae Gyu, Jung Yup
