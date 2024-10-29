'Can't use us...': SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan speaks out in frustration amid HYBE's recent controversies; asks for warmth and support

On October 24, during the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee audit, HYBE's weekly music industry report which was circulated among the executives came to light. The documents included comments on idols from other agencies which included comments about their looks and skills and rumors. The documents discussed plans of marketing tactics against them. 20 pages of the 1800 such pages were leaked online followed by harsh public backlash.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwwan took to Instagram and spoke up against the issue.

Here is a just of Seungkwan's letter on Instagram.

"I can’t bear seeing people hurt each other any longer.

Watching all that’s happened so far, I tried to keep my feelings in check, thinking things would eventually pass. I worked hard alongside my members as always, but just standing by, hoping things would settle, is no longer an option. I feel I can’t stay silent anymore—not for my hardworking colleagues, fans, members, or anyone affected and hurt by this."

Seungkwan also discussed the difficulties of an idol life.

"Some may view this as meddling, others as an impulsive post, but I still want to summon the courage to speak. Being a celebrity is a path I chose, and while it comes with challenges, I don’t believe it’s a job that should demand we endure until it destroys us. The weight, the pressure, and the physical and emotional fatigue are indescribably heavy.

Despite all this, we press on, even though some see it rationally, some put on a brave face, and some simply adapt. But today, that approach feels unusually harsh and unfair."

He revealed that he wants his words to reach the ones who have been affected.

"Maybe my rushed words here might reach someone or bring comfort to anyone in need. Our members, colleagues, and friends in K-pop are people who love this work genuinely. Because they’re so dedicated, they also get hurt, and because they love deeply, they sometimes feel empty. But still, each day, they give and receive love for themselves, their teams, their families, and their fans."

He shared his frustration over the ongoing controversy.

"What I truly want to convey is this: we don’t take this work lightly, and it’s not right for others to do so either. We’ve endured hardships, broken down, and rebuilt ourselves to give our best on stage. I hope people can appreciate the effort we put in. You can't use and enjoy us as you please. "

The SEVENTEEN member also propagated the spirit of collaboration.

We still balance ads, events, performances, and countless activities. Yet, I’m inspired by colleagues who greet me with smiles even when I’m tired. Every small exchange, every warm smile or kind message, reminds me of how grateful I am for this support. I simply wish for everyone to work safely and stay healthy.

I love the spirit of collaboration, too. Even if we’re not close, creating challenge videos together, dancing to each other’s songs, sharing brief but encouraging words—it’s special to build these memories in our youth."

Seungkwan encourages warmth and kindness for each other as he ends the letter.

"I know I have to put in the effort, but I wish we could all be a bit warmer toward each other. A bit more support, kindness, and care could make a real difference. I don’t want to see anyone breaking down or giving up anymore. Let’s stop creating wounds we can’t heal. To my members, my hardworking colleagues, the staff who stand by us, and especially the fans who continue to love us—I’m sorry, and I love you."

