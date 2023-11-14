Castaway Diva Ep 5-6 review: Is Chae Jong Hyeop Park Eun Bin's long-lost friend she is looking for?

Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Hyo Jin premiered on the night of October 28. The first episode garnered decent viewership but by the second episode, there was a steep rise in the attention it received. The show also topped the list of most buzzworthy dramas this week and leading lady Park Eun Bin took the second spot on the list of the most buzzworthy drama actors.

The review contains spoilers

Name: Castaway Diva

Release date: October 28

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Recap of the story till now

Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who lives with her abusive father. She finds a friend in Jeong Gi Ho who goes through similar situations in his life. One day Jeong Gi Ho finds Mok Ha all beaten up by her father. He attempts to help her and they both start running away only to be chased down by her father. They end up on a ferry but unfortunately for Mok Ha, she drifts off to a deserted island while Gi Ho washes up back to their hometown where he is criticized for helping a girl run away from her father.

For 15 whole years, Mok Ha survives alone on the island with no human contact. One day she sees a drone flying over the island and though she is not sure what the device is, she understands that it is human-made. She is rescued by Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jung Hyeop) and his older brother, Kang Woo Hak (Cha Hak Yeon) who work for a media company find her in a hilarious encounter on the island.

Now back in the urban world, Mok Ha is determined to look for her friend Gi Ho who had risked his own life to save her. In her quest to find him, she gets to meet her idol and inspiration, Yoon Ran Joo (Kim Hyo Jin). Ran Joo though has fallen out of favor with the public, her landlord, and her company and is at rock bottom in her career. Uniting with her fan, Mok Ha gives her hope to go on.

Ran Joo is fascinated by Mok Ha's survival story while Mok Ha on the other hand is disgusted by hearing how her idol is being treated. The two women find a friend in each other. The two end up sharing a rooftop room together and to everyone's surprise, they live in the same building as Kang Bo Gyeol. Mok Ha takes on the role of Ran Joo's manager.

Along with Seo Joon, it has been decided that for both Ran Joo and Mok Ha's benefit, Mok Ha will help Ran Joo lipsync as she serenades. As their performance ends, Ran Joo sends a message to Gi Ho on stage upon Mok Ha's request. Gi Ho's father Jeong Bong Wan who has been looking for his son all this time gets to know this and pretends to be Gi Ho in order to meet Mok Ha. He is sure that his son will turn up.

Summary of Episodes 5 and 6

Mok Ha goes to meet the person she thinks is her long-lost friend Gi Ho. The hooded figure of course looks suspicious and she is saved by Kang Bo Gyeol. He gets worked up as she risked her life and Mok Ha explains that if Gi Ho's father showed up, it would mean that her friend is probably alive as he ran away from him.

It is revealed that Bo Gyeol and his brother Woo Hak are after Bong Wan. Their ideologies on how to deal with his situation differ though. Bo Gyeol keeps stressing about hiding the truth from Mok Ha to protect her. Woo Hak is adamant about finding the solution and keeps tracking Bong Wan.

On the other hand, Mok Ha and Ran Joo's lipsync episode is caught by an RJ Entertainment employee who recorded the whole thing. Feeling a sense of betrayal from Seo Joon, Ran Joo heads to meet her mentor President Hwang for help. HE agrees but only on the condition that she sings at his daughter's wedding. Mok Ha convinces Ran Joo to do it and they choose a song that will stress the idol's vocal cords less. At the wedding, Mok Ha also joins her and sings along.

Bong Wan is charged with attempted murder as he tried to kill his son Jeong Gi's classmate who told him that his friend was in a better place now that he is away from him.

A flashback reveals that Jeong Gi Ho has a brother and that brother is Woo Hak. Woo Hak had a severe head injury because of Bong Wan due to which he lost his childhood memory.

As Bo Gyeol's mother gets to know that Mok Ha is searching for Jeong Gi, they get cautious because if the young girl gets to know too much it would jeopardize their identities and they can't keep away from Bong Wan.

Ran Joo is slowly gaining back her importance again. As her albums start to sell again she is challenged to compete with a top singer in a reality show. Bo Gyeol is to produce the episode and he makes it very sure that no lipsync is to happen during the recording. he adds another condition, if Ran Joo wins, Mok Ha will have to reveal the secret as to who has been singing.

Castaway Diva Episodes 5-6 review

Castaway Diva episodes 5 and 6 brilliantly tackle various issues from domestic abuse, to stardom, friendship, and much more. The new episodes gave more information on the back story of the characters of the mysterious brothers. As the mystery slowly uncovers, the stakes also run high. Small snippets of the past add to the story as the present continues in a more brighter and hopeful shade but still with a hint of darkness.

