Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie on OTT: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Netflix is bringing romance to the screen this Valentine’s Day with the upcoming South Korean drama Melo Movie. Featuring celebrated actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, the romantic comedy follows the lives of young creatives handling the complexities of love, career ambitions, and personal growth. The streaming platform will release Melo Movie globally on February 14, 2025 (1:30 PM IST), making it the perfect Valentine’s Day binge-watch for fans of romantic K-dramas.

Melo Movie introduces audiences to Ko Gyeom, played by Choi Woo Shik, a devoted cinephile who has dedicated his life to film criticism. With an ambitious dream of watching every movie ever created, he finds peace in the world of cinema, using it as both an escape and a means of understanding life. However, his structured world takes an unexpected turn when he reunites with Kim Mu Bi, played by Park Bo Young.

Kim Mu Bi, an aspiring film director, shares a complex relationship with cinema; one influenced by her father, whose overwhelming passion for filmmaking cast a shadow over her childhood. Her love-hate relationship with the art form has left her struggling to carve out her own identity in the industry. Though she and Ko Gyeom once shared a deep connection, a sudden event drove them apart. Now, fate brings them back together, forcing them to confront unresolved emotions and rediscover their feelings for each other.

Beyond the central romance, Melo Movie delves into friendships and personal aspirations. Lee Jun Young plays Hong Si Jun, Ko Gyeom’s best friend and a musician striving to make a name for himself in the competitive entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Jeon So Nee portrays Son Ju A, Si Jun’s former flame.

Helmed by director Oh Choong Hwan, known for hit dramas like Hotel del Luna and Start-Up, Melo Movie benefits from his expertise in balancing romance and emotional storytelling. The script is penned by writer Lee Na Eun, who previously won audiences over with Our Beloved Summer. Meanwhile, the chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young is highly anticipated, as both actors are known for their exceptional performances in romance and comedy genres.