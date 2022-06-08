Code M S2 Ep 1 Review: Jennifer Winget’s crime drama promises double the thrill with impressive acts

Code M

Cast: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Manoj Dutt and others

Creator: Ektaa R Kapoor

Director: Akshay Choubey

Streaming platform: Voot

Code M Season 2 Episode 1 Review:

Jennifer Winget’s Code M is back with its second season. This time around, Major Monica Mehra (played by Jennfer Winget) has been promoted to Military Intelligence. When a man tries to assassinate Chief Minister Joshi during the Kargil Day celebrations, Monica gets involved in a twisted and complex case that has much more beneath it than what meets the eye. While she follows her hunch that the man behind the mission is an insider in the army, what new obstacles would she have to surpass to reach the culprit in question? Perhaps, the question should be, will she reach the culprit in question at all.

The first episode begins with sounds of explosions and a confrontation between the police and an army man. Having raised the curiosity of the viewers, the episode then transfers to the army base camp in Pune, where preparations are in place under the watchful and keen eye of Major Monica to receive CM Joshi on Kargil Day. Despite taking all safety measures, the unprecedented thing surely does happen when an attempt is made to kill the chief minister, unleashing a cat and mouse chase and a chain of incidents, that will take the plot of the eight-episode series forward.

The 20-something minute episode does not waste a second. It is fast-paced and engaging from the word go. Jennifer Winget is impressive, just like the first season of Code M. From the intensity she brings to celluloid to depict the complexities in her personal and professional lives, to her body posture, dialogue delivery and stunts, everything is touched by authenticity and intention. An investigation led by a woman army officer was a fresh change in the first season and how it evolves this time around remains to be seen. Tanuj Virwani who is back as Angad Sandhu is captivating. It would be interesting to watch how the dynamic between Monica and Sandhu work out in the next episodes.

Code M season 2 trailer:

Code M season 2 has corruption at different levels as the central theme, with a vigilante team targeting corrupt individuals who were responsible for the lives of innocent soldiers. The series is created by Ektaa R Kapoor, produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut productions, and directed by Akshay Choubey, much like the first season. The writing team, however has new names to credit, including Aniruddha Guha, Samar Khan, and Niharika Puri. The remaining episodes will reveal whether the change in writing also brings along a change in how a complex theme is executed.

Code M season 2 streams on Voot Select from June 9th.

