DAY6 to hold year end concert in December becoming first K-Pop band to play a solo show at Gocheok Sky Dome

DAY6 will be holding their concert this December at the Gocheok Sky Dome marking their largest venue ever. The band released their 9th mini album Band Aid which was released on September 2. The group made their comeback with all the members earlier this March after three years.

On September 5, it was announced that DAY6 would be holding their year-end concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome this December becoming the first K-pop band to hold a solo concert at the venue. This will be their first large-scale venue which they will be playing at. They are also scheduled to kick off their third world tour Forever Young from the Inspire Arena on September 20. Previously, DAY6 has also held concerts at venues like Yes24 Live Hall, Bluesquare IMarket Hall, Olympic Hall, and Korea University Hwajung Gymnasium.

DAY6 currently has four members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. He too has written songs for DAY6. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer. All members have finished their mandatory military service and made their comeback as a whole group earlier this March.

DAY6 is a four-piece pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally the band consisted of six members including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. The talented members are also involved with the writing and creation of their songs. The group will be making a debut in March this year.

