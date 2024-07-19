'Deadpool trying to become Stray Kids new member': Top 10 relatable fan reactions to Chk Chk Boom music video

On July 19 at 1 PM KST, the group released their new album titled ATE along with the music video for the title track. The eight-member K-pop group includes Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They unveiled this project just two months after their collaboration with Charlie Puth on the single Lose My Breath, which marks their third single of 2024.

Top 10 reactions to Chk Chk Boom from album ATE

Chk Chk Boom boasts confident lyrics set to a catchy loop and unique top line, blending Latin-style hip-hop rhythms. The group's producing trio, 3RACHA, consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, penned the lyrics and contributed to the composition. Notably, the music video includes special appearances by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their Deadpool and Wolverine personas.

Check out the top 10 most relatable reactions to the music video

Their latest album, ATE, comprises eight tracks: Mountains, Chk Chk Boom, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival version). The album showcases a diverse range of genres including EDM, hip-hop, and more.

On a recent episode of Apple Music’s All About Stray Kids Radio, Bang Chan and Felix discussed the new project. Felix revealed that ATE’s overall concept is something they haven’t done before. Bang Chan agreed, emphasizing that not only is the title track fresh, but many of the other songs are as well, showcasing a different side of Stray Kids.

Advertisement

Watch the music video below-

More about Stray Kids

The group will also be kicking off their World Tour 2024 DominATE in August. The first concert is scheduled for August 24 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. They will also perform in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. Previously teased, Stray Kids are expected to perform at 40 stops during the tour.

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017 and consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They officially debuted in March 2018 with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was the EP Rock-Star, which dropped on November 10 along with the music video for the title track, LALALA.

ALSO READ: ‘Fashion icons’: 10 fan reactions to Stray Kids' stunning debut at Met Gala 2024