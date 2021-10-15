Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS members for being the 'shining light in her life'

Every ARMY will agree that BTS members are their "Universe" and they will always put them first! The talented and versatile seven-member group aren't just South Korea's pride but ARMY's pride as well! BTS' music is truly healing and every ARMY in the world will vouch for that. From 'Spring Day', to 'Magic Shop' to 'Mikrokosmos' and 'Love Yourself: Answer' to name a few, BTS songs are treasured by every ARMY!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kanishka Sharma from India for BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS,

I am an ARMY girl from India and I am writing this letter to thank you for giving me brightness whenever I was in darkness in my life. The reason behind my happiness and joy is you.

First of all, I want to thank Jin. You attracted me to BTS. You are the funniest and the most adorable member of BTS. Whenever I feel sad I remember your laugh and then I also start laughing. Thank you, Jin for helping me to meet a new world "Bangtan World".

Then comes our Namjoon. You are the perfect leader, person and whatnot. Your personality, my god. You taught me that we are enough to fulfil our life with happiness, we don't need any other person to do this. You are such a great person. Thank you Namjoon.

Then I want to talk about my Hobi ( J-hope). I never called him J-hope I always called him Hobi. His smile brings shine and of course, he is ARMY's sunshine. Thank you Hobi for bringing sunshine to our ARMY's Bangtan World.

Suga, the savage one but the strongest one. Your gummy smile is so adorable and I want to see it in real life. But I don't know when I will see it in real life. You are very strong. You taught me many lessons that how to fight hardships. Thank you, Suga.

My mochi, my cutie, my lovely, Jimin Park. You are so charming and handsome. Whenever I get a chance to meet you I want to talk with you for an entire day. But this can't happen. It's okay but I will talk face to face with u one day. Love u mochi.

Here comes our V. My god, your deep voice and your boxy smile kills me. You are so sweet. Whenever I get a chance to meet u, I want to see your boxy smile... Lots of love!

JK, you are a perfectionist. You are perfect in everything. You are so charming and cool. You have no idea that you are my best friend. I have not met you, I have not talked with you but I don't know why but you are my best friend. Thank you, JK.

Thank you "my 7 wonders of my world " for coming into my life and for taking me into a new world. Maybe this letter is very long and sorry for it but for me, it is very short. I don't know when you read this letter but I will read this letter every day in a hope that you will read it one day.

Thank you.

Lots of love.

Kanishka

India.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A French ARMY describes the first time she came across the global artists BTS

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.