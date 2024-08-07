Happy Rowoon Day: Exploring actor's charming 'Lover Boy' roles in rom-coms like Extraordinary You, Destined With You and more

One of the most handsome, charming, and adorable idol-turned-actor currently is Kim Seok Woo, better known as Rowoon. He began his career as a member of the idol group SF9, where he made a significant impact.

Since transitioning to acting, Rowoon has starred in several K-dramas, consistently demonstrating his natural talent. One of his standout roles is as a complete lover boy, where his dashing looks, natural charm, and engaging personality make it easy to see why he excels in these parts. On the occasion of Rowoon turning 28, let’s take a look at some of these well-done rom-com roles by the actor.

Extraordinary You

In Extraordinary You, Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon), a high school student, learns that she's just a character in a comic book with a set plot. Determined to change her fate, she falls for Haru (Rowoon), a character she wasn’t supposed to end up with. Together with other characters, they challenge the limits of their comic world, embarking on a journey of love, self-discovery, and the fight to reshape their destinies.

Extraordinary You is a creative drama that puts a fresh spin on the usual high school romance genre. Set in a manhwa world, the show mixes fantasy with romance and reality, creating a fun experience. The endearing chemistry between the lead characters, combined with themes of identity, free will, and storytelling, enriches the narrative and delivers an emotionally rewarding experience for viewers.

Rowoon's portrayal of Haru is also truly well done, thanks to his charming and charismatic performance. Even though Haru is a character of few words, Rowoon masterfully conveys his depth and emotional range, drawing the audience into his journey to protect himself and Dan Oh from their fate. His outstanding chemistry with the rest of the cast makes the series even more enjoyable.

The King’s Affection

Childhood sweethearts separated before they could even confess their feelings, only to reunite in a complex gender-bender scenario that’s only enough to grab one’s attention. Jung Ji Woon (Rowoon) has been in love with Dam Yi (Park Eun Bin) since their preteen days at the royal court.

He hails from a noble family, while she is a palace maid, a disparity that spells trouble in past times. However, the cruelty of Ji Woon’s father dramatically alters both their lives. Dam Yi is revealed to be the abandoned twin sister of the crown prince Lee Hwi. After her brother’s tragic death, she is forced to disguise herself and assume his identity to protect herself and her mother, the Queen, from a dire fate.

Years later, Ji Woon is a physician living outside the court and often wonders about the disappearance of Dam Yi. During a royal hunt, Dam Yi encounters Ji Woon, and neither is aware of the other’s true identity. Dam Yi soon realizes Ji Woon is her long-lost first love, whom she has always yearned for.

Ji Woon returns to the royal court, now as the Crown Prince’s tutor, and finds himself drawn to the Crown Prince, mirroring the emotions he once felt for Dam Yi. As the truth comes to light, their tender love story unfolds amidst the challenges of navigating palace intrigues, proving to be a difficult task.

The King’s Affection is a truly unique series. It not only highlights the misogyny, class divisions, jealousy, and political strife within the royal court but also celebrates true friendship and love that triumphs against all odds. Park Eun Bin and Rowoon demonstrate impressive acting range. Rowoon delivers a standout performance as a man who remains steadfast and loyal to the woman he loves, earning a perfect score.

She Would Never Know

She Would Never Know is adapted from a popular web novel and centers around the romance between two office workers at a cosmetics company. Won Jin Ah stars as Yoon Song Ah, while Rowoon plays her younger colleague, Chae Hyun Seung. Chae Hyun Seung falls in love with Yoon Song Ah at first sight, leading to a passionate and enchanting romance between them.

She Would Never Know offers a heartfelt portrayal of pure love. Chae Hyun Seung is wholly devoted to Yoon Song Ah but keeps his feelings hidden. When he learns that she is about to face heartbreak, he feels compelled to step in. The office romance develops at a measured pace, allowing viewers to fully experience the characters' emotions. The main couple excels at making their growing affection believable as their new relationship begins to blossom. The series invites viewers to imagine a world where colleagues and new employees can swiftly fall in love.

Destined With You

In Destined With You, Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) is a hardworking but low-ranking civil servant leading a solitary life. Her world shifts dramatically when she inherits an old chest that holds the key to curing Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), a brilliant yet ailing lawyer haunted by a family curse. As Hong Jo is drawn into his quest for relief, their lives intersect, weaving a captivating tale of love and destiny.

Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin Yu skillfully blends humor with deep emotion. His chemistry with Jo Bo Ah and his impeccable comedic timing add delightful layers to the drama, earning him widespread praise from viewers. His charm and captivating gaze have not only delighted long-time fans but also attracted a larger following, thanks to his enchanting lines and expressive eyes. It's no wonder people can't resist falling for his puppy-dog charm!

The Matchmakers

he Matchmakers follows the journey of young widower Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and young widow Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun) as they tackle the challenge of marrying off unmarried men and women in Joseon-era Hanyang City who are considered beyond the typical prime age. As they work together to find love and marriage for these older singles, their efforts as matchmakers lead to both personal and romantic growth.

The Matchmakers captivated viewers with its lighthearted storyline and humor. Rowoon, in particular, showcased his ability to authentically portray the intelligent and handsome Shim Jung Woo. This role became another successful K-drama for Rowoon, highlighting his growing versatility and charm.

