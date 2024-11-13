'Devasted, can't believe this': Song Jae Rim's demise mourned by actor Park Ho San and TV personality Hong Seok Cheon

The South Korean entertainment world is reeling from the tragic and unexpected death of actor Song Jae Rim, whose passing has left both fans and colleagues heartbroken. Following the news, well-known actor Park Ho San and TV personality Hong Seok Cheon took to their Instagram accounts to express their shock and sorrow over the loss of their beloved friend.

Hong Seok Cheon, who had a close bond with Song Jae Rim, shared a heartfelt message along with a picture of the two together. "I am sad that I will never be able to see your bright smile again... I am devastated that I have to let you go without being able to take better care of you and say hello... I am sorry and I am sorry... I did not serve you well as a brother. Rest in peace," he wrote.

Actor Park Ho San also posted an unseen picture with Song Jae Rim from what appeared to be a private gathering. "I'm really going crazy with every passing second…… You were so bright... I can't believe it... I’m sorry, I’m really sorry for not being able to contact you and take care of you," his caption read.

His message echoed the same disbelief and profound sadness felt by many who knew Song Jae Rim personally.

Song Jae Rim’s death came as a shock, especially since he had been actively promoting his recent projects, including the dramas My Military Valentine and Queen Woo. His last public appearance was just a few months ago, during an appearance on MBC FM4U's Good Morning FM, where he shared his aspirations of becoming a fragrance expert and a meat processing technician. His playful and light-hearted nature had always charmed his fans, making his untimely passing even harder to accept.

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim rose to fame with his role in Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012 and continued to build his career with roles in Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, and Queen Woo. He was also beloved for his appearance on the variety show We Got Married in 2014.

Song Jae Rim’s funeral is scheduled for November 14 at the Seoul Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital funeral hall. As his colleagues and fans mourn, the memory of his warmth, talent, and unforgettable smile will live on in their hearts.

