7 must-watch military K-dramas that are perfect package of action, thrill and emotion

Military K-dramas have gained immense popularity for their perfect blend of action, thrill, and raw emotion. These gripping dramas take viewers through intense battlefields, while also exploring the deep bonds of friendship, love, and sacrifice.

Some standout titles include Crash Landing on You, a romantic tale set against North-South tensions, and D.P, which dives into the challenges of military deserter pursuits. Duty After School brings a sci-fi twist, while Descendants of the Sun and Military Prosecutor Doberman offer intense action, comedy, and legal intrigue. For heartwarming stories, Mr. Sunshine and My Military Valentine bring a perfect balance of romance and history.

7 unskippable South Korean military dramas you would regret not watching

1. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Crash Landing on You weaves a tale of love and resilience amidst the backdrop of political tension. When South Korean chaebol heiress Yoon Se Ri, portrayed by Son Ye Jin, crash-lands in North Korea, she encounters Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), a noble North Korean captain.

As they navigate the dangers of their divided countries, their forbidden romance blossoms, intertwining with the lives of others caught in their tumultuous world. This gripping series beautifully balances action, humor, and heartfelt emotion, making it a must-watch.

2. D.P

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Suk Ku

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Military, action, drama

Where to watch: Netflix

D.P. offers a gripping look into the dark side of South Korea’s military, exposing harsh realities like bullying, hazing, and institutional corruption. Following Private Ahn Jun Ho and Corporal Han Ho Yeol, the series showcases their mission to catch military deserters but soon reveals deeper issues within the ranks.

Meanwhile, season 2 delves even further, tackling sensitive subjects like LGBTQ+ discrimination and the systemic responsibility of military leadership, making D.P. a raw, thought-provoking drama about survival, abuse, and humanity.

3. Duty After School

Cast: Shin Hyun Soo, Im Se Mi, Kwon Eun Bin, Kim Ki Hae, Kim Min Chul, Moon Sang Min, and more

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Coming of age, military, sci-fi

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Duty After School takes the high school experience to a terrifying new level. When mysterious creatures appear in the skies and begin attacking humans, the students of Sungjin High are thrust into a battle for survival.

Led by their platoon commander, Lieutenant Lee Chun Ho, and their homeroom teacher, Park Eun Young, the students must navigate both their personal struggles and the horrors of war. With action, suspense, and raw emotion, this sci-fi military drama explores bravery, sacrifice, and the strength of youth under unimaginable pressure.

4. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, action, melodrama

Where to watch: Netflix

Descendants of the Sun is a heart-pounding romance set against the backdrop of war and duty. Captain Yoo Si Jin, a special forces soldier, and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon, a dedicated physician, navigate the complexities of love amid chaos in the fictional war-torn country of Uruk.

Their paths intertwine through duty and sacrifice, leading to poignant moments of vulnerability and strength. As they confront philosophical differences and the harsh realities of their professions, their love blossoms, revealing the profound connections forged in the face of adversity.

5. Military Prosecutor Doberman

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Military, legal

Where to watch: Netflix

Military Prosecutor Doberman is an intense and thrilling drama that follows Do Bae Man, a jaded military prosecutor driven by revenge and greed, and Cha Woo In, a skilled lawyer from a chaebol family seeking justice for her father’s death.

Together, they uncover deep-rooted corruption within the military, spearheaded by the ruthless General Noh Hwa Young. As they navigate betrayal, greed, and vengeance, the series weaves a compelling tale of redemption, power struggles, and the pursuit of justice in a corrupt system.

6. Mr. Sunshine

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Min Jung, Byun Yo Han

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Historical, romance, melodrama

Where to watch: Netflix

Mr. Sunshine is a gripping historical drama set in the early 1900s, centered on Eugene Choi, a former Joseon slave turned U.S. Marine officer, who returns to Korea during its struggle for independence.

As he falls in love with Go Ae Shin, a noblewoman and secret freedom fighter, he is drawn into the resistance against Japan's impending colonization. With stunning cinematography, complex characters, and themes of loyalty, love, and sacrifice, Mr. Sunshine delivers a tale of Korea's turbulent fight for sovereignty.

7. My Military Valentine

Cast: Nam Gyu Ri, Kim Min Seok, Son Jae Rim

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Romance, drama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

My Military Valentine is a quirky rom-com set against the backdrop of a newly peaceful Korean Peninsula. When South Korean superstar Lloyd performs at the DMZ, a misunderstanding with North Korean special forces officer Baek Young Ok leads to an accidental viral moment, sparking a scandal.

To escape the chaos, Lloyd enlists in the military, only to be assigned to Young Ok’s unit. Amid fan outrage, duty, and misunderstandings, sparks fly as this unlikely duo navigates military life and unexpected romance.

South Korean military dramas offer a captivating blend of adrenaline-fueled action and emotional depth, making them a genre you can't miss. From the heart-pounding tensions in Crash Landing on You to the gritty realism of D.P and the sci-fi excitement of Duty After School, these dramas provide something for everyone.

Whether it's the heroic romance in Descendants of the Sun, the legal twists in Military Prosecutor Doberman, or the historical beauty of Mr. Sunshine, these series combine thrills, emotions, and unforgettable stories. Don't miss out on these must-watch military K-dramas that deliver adventure and heart in equal measure.

