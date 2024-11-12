'Start of a long journey': Song Jae Rim's last Instagram post was almost 10 months ago; bio said to have been recently changed

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away at the age of 39 on November 12, 2024. His sudden death has left his fans and the entertainment industry in disbelief.

Despite his busy career, Song Jae Rim’s last Instagram post was nearly 10 months ago, leaving fans with a sense of longing and sadness. Recently, however, the bio on his account was updated to read, "Start of a long journey." This change has added an air of mystery and sorrow surrounding his untimely passing, as it seemed to hint at a personal transition that fans never had the chance to fully understand.

Earlier today, Song Jae Rim was found in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong District, and while a two-page letter was discovered at the scene, police have confirmed there are no signs of foul play. The cause of his passing remains under investigation.

Song Jae Rim’s tragic death comes just weeks after his recent public appearance. He had been promoting his latest dramas, My Military Valentine and Queen Woo, which were released earlier this year. His most recent guest appearance was on MBC FM4U's Good Morning FM in August, where he shared light-hearted jokes about his future aspirations, including his efforts to become a fragrance expert and a meat processing technician. These moments, filled with humor and warmth, reflected the cheerful spirit that endeared him to fans.

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim rose to fame through his role in the 2012 historical drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, where he portrayed the loyal bodyguard, Kim Jae Won. His acting career continued to flourish, with notable roles in Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, and the 2024 drama Queen Woo. He also became widely known for his appearance on the popular variety show We Got Married alongside actress Kim So Eun in 2014.

Song Jae Rim’s funeral is currently being held at the Seoul Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital funeral hall, with the procession scheduled for noon on November 14. Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of an actor whose presence on screen and in real life touched many hearts.

