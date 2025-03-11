Love in the Moonlight reunion: Park Bo Gum brings Kim Yoo Jung, Jin Young and Kwak Dong Yeon to The Seasons

Park Bo Gum is stepping into a new role as the MC of KBS2’s late-night music program, The Seasons – Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile, which premieres on March 14. As the first actor to host the show, his debut is generating significant buzz among fans and viewers alike.

In a heartwarming show of support, his Love in the Moonlight co-stars - Kim Yoo Jung, Jung Jin Young, and Kwak Dong Yeon—will be special guests for the first recording.

Having formed a close bond during their time on the hit 2016 drama, the trio will reunite to cheer on their dear friend as he takes on this exciting new challenge.

Park Bo Gum’s appointment as the seventh MC of The Seasons marks a major milestone, and expectations are high given his deep-rooted passion for music. Since making his acting debut in the 2011 film Blind, he has consistently showcased his musical talents through OST performances, solo song releases, and even musical theater.

Advertisement

His vocal and piano skills have also been highlighted on shows like Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook and The Seasons – Zico’s Artist, further strengthening his ties to KBS’s late-night music scene.

Park Bo-gum personally named this season Cantabile, a term that reflects a lyrical, song-like musical expression.

Love in the Moonlight tells the story of Lee Yeong, a young crown prince who unknowingly develops a bond with his eunuch, Ra On. Unbeknownst to him, Ra On is a woman disguised as a man, forced into this deception by circumstances beyond her control.

Apart from hosting The Seasons, Park Bo Gum stars in the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, which has quickly become a favorite among netizens.

Advertisement

Featuring IU as his co-star, the 16-episode series masterfully weaves together themes of family and youth, delivering a heartfelt and unforgettable viewing experience.